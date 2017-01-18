PBL's Luke Fitton, second from right, goes up for a shot attempt in the lane during Tuesday's game against St. Thomas More.

CHAMPAIGN – Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball player Colton Kleinert had a chance to tie Tuesday’s game against St. Thomas More.

Kleinert was on the free-throw line with his team down 63-61 and 3.3 seconds remaining in regulation. After making the first free throw, he missed a potential game-tying second free throw, but Zenner grabbed the offensive board.

However, Zenner’s buzzer-beating shot attempt bounced off the rim, giving the Panthers (8-4) a 63-62 loss.

Included in PBL’s four losses are double-overtime defeats at the hands of Hoopeston Area and Ridgeview.

“We lucked out a little bit and got a ball to bounce our way and had a really good look at it,” PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. “It just didn’t go down. I believe that the water always reaches its level, and eventually, some of this stuff will even out. We’re due to get some wins in some close games. Our kids are learning on the fly right now and getting some good experience against some really good teams, and it’s going to pay some dividends come February and March.”

Meanwhile, STM’s victory over PBL came four days after the Sabers defeated another high-quality opponent in St. Joseph-Ogden.

“That’s a quality, very well-coached team. It’s a nice win for us to beat a team of that caliber,” STM head coach Matt Kelley said. “I thought we played well. We played hard. It was a hard-fought game by both teams. It was just a fun game.”

En route to a game-high 24 points, Albion Francis scored seven straight points to erase a 58-53 PBL lead – via a 3-pointer, a game-tying fastbreak layup and two go-ahead free throws with 1:04 remaining.

With 39.1 seconds remaining, Dalton Coplea 1-of-2 free-throw attempts to cut PBL’s deficit to 60-59. Tanner Klein then made two foul shots to make the score 62-59 with 29.3 seconds left before Cole Eshleman scored on a driving layup with 10.5 seconds remaining. Klein made the front end of a two-shot opportunity at the charity stripe with 8.7 seconds left to make the score 63-61.

***

The Sabers (9-9) jumped out to a 14-3 lead with 4:59 left in the first quarter thanks in part to three 3-pointers by D.J. Lee. He would finish with 13 points – all in the first half – while Klein, who had 23 points, made six of STM’s game-total 12 3-pointers.

STM’s Max Cochrane and PBL’s Luke Fitton each traded buckets before Klein made his first trey and Lee drained two 3-pointers. A free throw by Fitton with 5:07 left in the first quarter preceded Lee’s third 3-pointer of the opening quarter.

“We moved the ball well in the first half and knocked down some shots,” Kelley said. “(PBL) also did a good job of making some adjustments and making those shots tougher. I’m glad we knocked down the shots and opened up the middle, but they made some good adjustments to bring themselves back.”

The Panthers went on a 6-0 run as Kleinert and Zenner each drained a 3-pointer to cut their team’s deficit to 14-9 with 3:20 remaining in the opening quarter. Lee and Fitton exchanged buckets before Klein added a field goal and Zenner made a basket to make the score 18-13 going into the second quarter.

Eshleman, who finished the game with 13 points, made two free throws with 7:26 left in the second quarter after getting fouled on a fastbreak layup off a Jaxson Coplea steal to cut PBL’s deficit to 18-15.

Klein and Francis each made a 3-pointer before Fitton scored on an offensive-rebound putback and tallied another field goal in the post on a Luis Rodriguez assist to cut PBL’s deficit to 24-19.

With 4:37 left in the second quarter, Francis was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made his three free throws. He then added a field goal to extend STM’s lead to 29-19.

Zenner made a basket before Klein made a 3-pointer to make the score 32-21.

Dalton Coplea made a basket before Kleinert made two free throws with 2:05 left in the second quarter to cut PBL’s deficit to 32-25 before two foul shots by Francis with 1:51 remaining in the quarter and a bucket by Lee with 1:38 left made the score 36-25.

***

The Panthers bounced back from the 36-25 deficit with 1:58 left in the second quarter to tie the game at 44-44 late in the third as Eshleman scored on a game-tying offensive-rebound putback with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. Kleinert scored on a transition layup to give PBL its first lead of the game at 46-44 with 6:56 remaining in the game.

Fitton, who would finish with a team-high 21 points for PBL, made baskets via assists from Zenner and Dalton Coplea to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 36-29 going into halftime.

Francis made a basket and Klein added a 3-pointer to extend STM’S lead to 41-29 before the Panthers went on a 9-0 run as Zenner made a 3-pointer, Fitton drained a basket and Dalton Coplea made two free throws with 3:39 left in the third quarter and scored on an offensive-rebound putback with 2:59 remaining in the quarter to cut PBL’s deficit to 41-38.

Francis then made a 3-pointer before Rodriguez tallied a free throw with 2:24 left in the third quarter Eshleman drained a 3-pointer prior to his game-tying basket.

Klein made a trey and Francis added a bucket to give STM a 49-46 lead before PBL went on a 6-0 run as Eshleman made a basket before Fitton gave his team a 52-49 lead with a go-ahead bucket and an offensive-rebound putback.

“I was proud of our guys for the way we responded out of halftime and competed and gave ourselves a chance to win,” Schonauer said. “Too many times, we shot ourselves in the foot. We made too many mistakes tonight and left a lot of points out there on the board. We’ve just got to keep learning from it and get better.”

Klein then tied the game with a 3-pointer before Cochrane made a go-ahead free throw with 3:51 remaining in the game.

The Panthers responded with another 6-0 run as Zenner made a go-ahead bucket before Fitton scored on an Eshleman assist and Eshleman added a driving layup off a Dalton Coplea assist to give PBL a 58-53 lead.

***

Along with Fitton’s 21 points and Eshleman’s 13 points, Zenner also reached double-digit scoring with 12 points while Kleinert and Dalton Coplea added eight and seven points, respecitively, and Rodriguez tallied a point.

St. Thomas More 63, PBL 62

PBL 13 16 15 18 -- 62

STM 18 18 8 19 -- 63

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA

Dalton Coplea 2-3-7, Luis Rodriguez 0-1-1, Tyler Pichon 0-0-0, Colton Kleinert 2-3-8, Jaxson Coplea 0-0-0, Austin Sanders 0-0-0, Cole Eshleman 5-2-13, Fitton 10-1-21, Zenner 5-0-12.

ST. THOMAS MORE

Clavin Davis 0-0-0, D.J. Lee 5-0-13, Nick Fruehling 0-0-0, Albion Francis 7-7-24, Max Cochrane 1-1-3, Tanner Klein 7-3-23.

3-pointers -- PBL 4 (Zenner 2, Eshleman, Kleinert). STM 12 (Klein 6, Lee 3, Francis 3).