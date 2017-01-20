PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team defeated St. Joseph 40-39 on Thursday.

“I knew going into last night’s game that St. Joe would be a great test for us going into regionals, and that is what unfolded for 24 minutes,” PBL seventh-grade coach Jeff Sinn said. “The game was really hard-fought on both sides.”

With the score tied at 39-39 with under a minute remaining. Grant Hendershot got fouled going into the lane for a layup.

Hendershot made one of his two free-throw opportunities, and the Panthers were able to withstand a last-second shot by St. Joseph that bounced around the rim and fell out.

The Panthers had a five-point lead with 1:23 left in the third quarter as Cory Degarmo made two 3-pointers, Hendershot added a trey and Brandon Knight had five points.

“In the third quarter, it looked like we were starting to pull away,” Sinn said. “It looked like we were about to make a run.”

St. Joseph scored seven consecutive points en route to taking a 34-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers rallied back in the final quarter as Degarmo had five points and Keagan Busboom and Hendershot each added a two-point field goal to tie the game at 39-39.

“What I liked most about last night is we never panicked,” Sinn said. “We have been practicing situations since Christmas break simulating things that we might find ourselves in at the end of the game.”

PBL and St. Joseph ended the first quarter tied at 9-9 as Hendershot made a 3-pointer, Mason Medlock and Mason Bruns each made a field goal and Degarmo added two free throws.

The Panthers took a 16-15 lead into halftime as Knight, Jacob Gronsky and Medlock each made a basket and Hendershot made a free throw in the second quarter.

“The first half was really sloppy,” Sinn said. “There was a lot of traveling and turning the ball over from both teams. A lot of that resulted from their press because we did not execute our press breaker at all last night, but I feel our zone also bothered them and resulted in some turnovers. Overall, it was really a fun game to coach and just be a part of last night.

“We had players hitting shots, St. Joe would go down and hit a three, and we would come down and answer with our own three, so it was a real back-and-forth game.”

Degarmo led PBL in scoring with 13 points while Pound also scored in double figures with 10 points. Knight had seven points, Medlock had four points and Busboom, Gronsky and Bruns each had two points.

“The bigger importance of this game is more mental for us going forward,” Sinn said. “Our team will keep working, and we hope we can go out there and make a run through the regionals.”



PBL 40, St. Joseph 39

STJ 9 6 19 5 — 39

PBL 9 7 14 10 — 40

St. Joseph

Tyler Altenbaumer 2-0-5, Evan Ingram 5-3-16, Nat Nasler 2-0-4, Andrew Beyers 0-0-0, Coby Miller 4-6-14, Roesch 0-0-0, Brazelton 0-0-0, Vaplion 0-0-0. Totals 13-9-39.

PBL

Cory Degarmo 4-2-13, Charlie Pound 0-0-0, Grant Hendershot 3-2-10, Brandon Knight 3-1-7, Keagan Busboom 1-0-2, Mason Medlock 2-0-4, Jacob Gronsky 1-0-2, Mason Bruns 1-0-2. Totals 15-5-40.

3-pointers — St. Joseph 4 (Ingram 3, Altenbaumer). PBL 5 (Degarmo 3, Hendershot 2).

