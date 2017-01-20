PBL boys basketball loses 59-38 to Monticello

- Our Sites
Monticello 59, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38. Isiah Florey scored 17 points, Johnny Dawson scored 15 points and Luke Stokowski added 14 points to go with seven rebounds as the Sages (10-3) won at home.
Luke Fitton led PBL (8-5) with 15 points. Dalton Coplea had nine points and a game-high seven assists and Panther teammate Andrew Zenner cleared five rebounds and scored eight points.
The Panthers outscored 13-10 as Fitton made three two-point baskets, Zenner drained a 3-pointer and Coplea had two free throws and a field goal.
In the second quarter, Monticello outscored PBL 11-8 to go into halftime tied at 21-21 as Coplea and Cole Eshleman -- who finished with six points -- each drained a 3-pointer for the Panthers while Fitton added a basket.
The Sages outscored PBL 23-14 in the third quarter as Fitton had seven points for the Panthers while Zenner added a 3-pointer and two free throws and Coplea contributed a field goal.
In the final quarter, an Eshleman 3-pointer accounted for PBL’s only three points as Monticello outscored the Panthers 15-3.
Monticello 59, PBL 38
MONTICELLO (10-3)
Fisher 4-0-9, Roy 0-0-0, Florey 8-0-17, Stokowski 6-2-14, Dawson 7-0-15, Graham 1-0-3, Bundy 0-1-1. Total 26-3-59.
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA (8-5)
Dalton Coplea 3-2-9, Colton Kleinert 0-0-0, Cole Eshleman 2-0-6, Andrew Zenner 2-2-8, Fitton 7-1-15, Keaton Krumweide 0-0-0, Luis Rodriguez 0-0-0. Total 14-5-38.
MON 10 11 23 15 — 59
PBL 13 8 14 3 — 38
3-pointers -- Monticello 4 (Fisher, Florey, Dawson, Graham); PBL 5 (Coplea, Eshleman 2, Zenner 2).
