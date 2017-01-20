- Our Sites
PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team defeated St. Joseph 40-26 on Thursday.
PBL outscored St. Joseph 13-12 in the first quarter as Gavin Coplea and Jarred Gronsky led the Panthers in scoring with six and five points, respectively, and Brett Giese added two points.
In the second quarter, PBL shut out St. Joseph while Coplea scored eight points and Giese tallied a bucket to give the Panthers a 23-12 halftime lead.
The Panthers outscored St. Joseph 11-4 in the third quarter as Gronsky had five points, Coplea had four points and Giese had two points.
Coplea, Drew Diesburg and Evan Bristle each scored two points in the fourth quarter.
Coplea finished the game with 20 points while Gronsky also scored in double figures with 10 points. Giese had six points while Diesburg and Bristle each had two points.
“This was a big win for us in that it gives us some momentum heading into our regional starting Jan. 28,” PBL eighth-grade coach Sam Schmale said. “I thought the boys did a great job of playing with energy for twenty-four minutes. We earned the No. 2 seed in our regional in Onarga and will play St. Joseph again next week at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.”
8th-grade boys
PBL 40, St. Joseph 26
STJ 12 0 4 10 — 26
PBL 13 10 11 6 — 40
St. Joseph
Xander Rieches 1-0-3, Seeley 0-0-0, Cameron Costa 0-0-0, Ingram 0-0-0, Immke 1-0-3, Shonkwiler 1-0-2, Brady Buss 2-0-4, Wolfsberger 0-0-0, Jackson Rydell 1-0-3, Funkhouser 1-0-3, Martin 0-0-0, Lane 0-0-0, Matteson 1-0-2, Hayden Knott 3-0-6, Dewerson 0-0-0. Totals 11-0-26.
PBL
Gavin Coplea 9-2-20, Brett Giese 3-0-6, Landon Wilson 0-0-0, Jarred Gronsky 4-0-10, Dylan Atkins 0-0-0, Drew Diesburg 1-0-2, Ashton Goss 0-0-0, Evan Bristle 1-0-2, Kurtis Adkins 0-0-0, Hank Harms 0-0-0, Collin Wieneke 0-0-0, Liam McMullin 0-0-0, Isaac Denault 0-0-0. Totals 18-2-40.
3-pointers — PBL 2 (Gronsky 2).
8th-grade boys
IESA Class 3A
ONARGA REGIONAL
SATURDAY, Jan. 28
Game 1 – No. 4 Bismarck-Henning vs. No. 5 Hoopeston Area, 9 a.m.
Game 2 – No. 2 PBL vs. No. 7 St. Joseph, 10:30 a.m.
Game 3 – No. 3 GCMS vs. No. 6 Iroquois West, noon.
MONDAY, Jan. 30
Game 4 – No. 1 Watseka Glenn Raymond, 5 p.m.
Game 5 – Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, Feb. 2
Game 6 – Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6:30 p.m.
