GCMS boys basketball wins third-place game of HOIC Tournament

GCMS's Ryland Holt attempts a shot in the first half of Saturday's HOIC Tournament third-place game against El Paso-Gridley.

BLOOMINGTON -- Sophomore Ryland Holt was questionable to play leading up to the third-place game of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament against El Paso-Gridley on Saturday.

Holt twisted his ankle in Friday night’s loss to Ridgeview, but despite the soreness he felt Saturday morning, the underclassman not only played, but he scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Falcons (14-6) to the 43-39 win.

“It was pretty tender this morning,” Holt said. “I worked it out with ice and walking around, and it felt good for the game.”

In addition to his effort on the offensive end, Holt (6-feet-4-inches) blocked three Titans shots and altered four other attempts. Holt said he planned to play help-side defense against EPG’s Tucker Schlipf (6-feet-6-inches), who scored 43 points when the two teams met earlier this season.

Schlipf, though, did not play in Saturday’s game due to illness. That meant one less thing to worry about on the defensive post.

“I like getting blocks,” Holt said. “It’s always fun trying to get blocks and help out (on defense).”

GCMS lead by six points after junior Mitch McNutt connected from beyond the arc on the third quarter’s last play. Scoring, however, became more difficult for the Falcons in the fourth quarter.

Back-to-back turnovers lead to Titans guard Dylan Smith hitting a three-pointer to bring the game within one, 37-36. Two possessions later, GCMS senior Tucker Cribbett converted a triple of his own, but that was the last Falcons field goal of the game.

Holding onto a 40-36 lead with three minutes left in the game, GCMS coach Ryan Tompkins called a timeout and told his team to do what it could to drain as much time from the clock as possible. While the plan worked to tick time off of the clock, the lack of offensive urgency lead to consecutive turnovers that Smith made the Falcons pay for again with a three-pointer on an inbound play.

“We’ve struggled in late-game situations,” Tompkins said. “We wanted to work (the ball around) and make them come guard us. We still made some mistakes, but as a group, I think we got better at understanding situations.”

Fortunately for GCMS, Smith’s fifth and final triple of the game came with only 36.4 seconds left on the clock. EPG had no other defensive choice but to foul. Holt was the first fouled, and he connected on both bonus free-throw opportunities.

“At the end of last year, I really didn’t have a good free-throw percentage,” Holt said. “Me and (Coach) Tompkins worked on that a lot. I was pretty confident.”

After a rare missed three-pointer by Smith on the Titans’ next possession, EPG had to foul again, and this time, sophomore Ben Freehill made 1 of 2 bonus free throws.

“The younger kids keep getting better,” Tompkins said. “You mix that in with the experience we have, that’s a pretty good formula.”

GCMS has little time for rest, as a rescheduled contest against Heyworth awaits them on Monday night in Gibson City.



GCMS 43, EPG 39

EPG 10 9 12 8 --39

GCMS 10 13 14 6 --43

EPG

Smith 6-0-17, Halvorsen 3-0-7, Russell 2-0-5, Weber 2-0-4, Layden 1-2-4, Steiner 1-0-2. Totals 15-2-39.

GCMS

Holt 6-5-17, McNutt 4-0-9, B. Freehill 3-1-9, Cribbett 2-0-6, Baillie 1-0-2. Totals 16-6-43.

3-pointers — EPG 7 (Smith 5, Russell, Halvorsen). GCMS 5 (B. Freehill 2, Cribbett 2, McNutt).