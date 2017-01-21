PBL boys basketball defeats South Newton 46-43 to snap three-game losing streak, improve to 4-0 in SVC

PBL’s Luke Fitton, second from left, puts up a shot attempt in the lane during Friday’s game against South Newton.

KENTLAND, Ind. – Going into Friday’s game against South Newton, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball team looked to shift the momentum of its season.

The Panthers entered the contest on a three-game losing streak, all to Okaw Valley Conference teams – Rantoul (Jan. 10), St. Thomas More (Jan. 17) and Monticello (Jan. 19).

The losing streak came to an end with a 46-43 win over South Newton.

“We just needed to get a win. We're not playing really well right now, and we needed it for some confidence, so it was a good win,” PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. “We needed a win just for these guys to get some confidence and some momentum.”

With the win over South Newton, the defending Sangamon Valley Conference champion, PBL improved to 9-5 overall and remained undefeated in the SVC with a 4-0 conference record. The Panthers and Watseka are tied for first place in the SVC.

“It was good just to come into their place and get a win like this,” Schonauer said. “It was a great environment for a high school basketball game. It was tough for our kids, and I'm proud of their mental toughness and how they handled the adversity and continued to battle and finished the game at the end.”

The Panthers did not defeat the Rebels without some drama. They led 42-33 before South Newton (8-4, 1-3) came back with a 10-2 run.

Craig Wheelock made a bucket before Carson Anderson drained a 3-pointer to cut the Rebels’ deficit to 42-38. After Luke Fitton made a bucket for PBL with about a minute remaining to make the score 44-38, Wheelock stole the ball and Anderson missed a 3-pointer before South Newton’s Jay Hammel grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled by PBL’s Dalton Coplea.

Hammel made both free throws to cut the Rebels’ lead to 44-40. With 15.8 seconds remaining, South Newton’s Johnny Lanie converted on a three-point play after stealing an inbound pass by PBL’s Colton Kleinert to make the score 44-43.

“We knew coming over it was going to be a tough game. They're very well-coached. They're a very tough-minded team,” Schonauer said. “We knew they were going to run offense. They were going to make it difficult to get stops and get scores on them because they're really good defensively as well.”

With 7.4 seconds remaining, however, PBL’s Cole Eshleman received an inbound pass by Kleinert and scored on a layup to extend the Panthers’ lead to 46-43. On the Rebels’ final possession, Lanie airballed a potential game-tying 3-point shot.

After losing two double-overtime games earlier this season and getting defeated by one point against St. Thomas More, Schonauer said it was nice to see his team come out on top in a close game.

“We've been in games. We just haven't played well toward the end of games, so it was good for our guys to bounce back because this is a really good team. It's a tough place to play, so for our guys to gut one out in the fourth quarter, I'm really proud of them,” Schonauer said.

***

Following two free throws by Hammel that gave South Newton a 2-0 lead with 5:47 left in the first quarter, Kleinert drained a 3-pointer to give PBL a 3-2 lead.

Hammel made a go-ahead basket before Eshleman tied the game with a free throw with 4:50 left in the first quarter. Lanie scored on a Wheelock assist before Kleinert converted on a three-point play with 4:05 left in the first quarter to give the Panthers a 7-6 lead.

Lanie made a go-ahead basket for the Rebels before Eshleman made two free throws with 2:11 left in the opening quarter and Tyler Pichon scored on a driving layup with about a minute remaining in the quarter to make the score 11-8 in favor of PBL.

South Newton’s Evan Stitz drew Andrew Zenner’s second foul with 11.4 seconds left in the first quarter before making a free throw that cut the Rebels’ deficit to 11-9 going into the second quarter. Twelve seconds earlier, Jaxson Coplea picked up his third foul for the Panthers.

With 7:28 left in the second quarter, Hammel made two free throws to tie the game as Zenner picked up his third foul.

After Fitton and Hammel exchanged buckets, Kleinert made his third 3-pointer to give PBL a 16-13 lead.

“Colton was really good in the first half for us,” Schonauer said. “We needed somebody to step up and score with the basketball for us. Cole (Eshleman) and Andrew (Zenner) have been excellent for us this year. They've kind of hit a slump here, but they're going to regain it.”

Fitton made a free throw with 3:31 left in the second quarter to extend PBL’s lead to 17-13 before Hammel made a basket to make the score 17-15. Dalton Coplea made two free throws with 2:38 left in the second quarter to extend the Panthers’ lead to 19-15 before Wheelock made a free throw with 2:20 left in the second quarter and Hammel added two foul shots with 44.6 seconds remaining to cut the Rebels’ halftime deficit to 19-18.

Kleinert started the second-half scoring with a 3-pointer to extend PBL’s lead to 22-18 before Hammel made a bucket to cut South Newton’s deficit to 22-20.

Zenner then scored his first points of the game on a Dalton Coplea assist to make the score 24-20 before Lanie made a bucket and Anderson tied the game with a running jump shot.

Eshleman then made a basket with 3:08 left in the third quarter to give PBL the lead back at 26-24 before Hammel scored to tie the game again for the Rebels.

On PBL’s next possession, Pichon made a 3-pointer to give the Panthers a 29-26 lead before Jaxson Coplea grabbed a defensive rebound to set up a Dalton Coplea basket that extend PBL’s lead to 31-26 going into the fourth quarter.

“We had multiple guys hit big shots down the stretch when it got down to a one-possession game to extend it to a two-possession game, and that was great to see because there were some guys who have been a little consistent off the bench this year, but they were great for us tonight,” Schonauer said. “Our bench really propelled us with the foul trouble we got in. Jaxson Coplea, Tyler “Pichon and Luis Rodriguez were all really good off the bench for us tonight.”

***

Meanwhile, Zenner entered the fourth quarter with four fouls.

Jay Hammel made two free throws with 7:14 remaining to cut South Newton’s deficit to 31-28, but Jaxson Coplea, who picked up his fourth foul as well with 6:42 left in the game, overcame his foul trouble to hit a 3-pointer to extend PBL’s lead to 34-28.

“Jaxson came in and played really well,” Schonauer said. “I was able to save Andrew on the bench and extend his minutes on the bench so we can have him late in the game.”

Lanie scored on a steal and fastbreak layup and Hammel scored on an offensive-rebound putback after recording a steal on the previous PBL possession to cut South Newton’s deficit to 34-32 with 5:04 left in the game.

Thirteen seconds later, Zenner made a 3-pointer to extend PBL’s lead to 37-32.

Lanie made a free throw with 4:15 remaining to make the score 37-33. On the Rebels’ ensuing possession, Fitton recorded a steal as Wheelock slipped and fell, setting up another Zenner 3-pointer that extend PBL’s lead to 40-33 with 3:15 remaining in the game.

Zenner added another bucket that made the score 42-33.

“He's been really struggling with shooting the ball here this week, so for him to hit those two big shots were not just huge for us, but also huge for him because he's a really big component of what we do, and for us to be successful, he's got to be a scorer for us, so it was great for him to hit those shots tonight,” Schonauer said.

Kleinert finished the game with 12 points while Zenner also finished in double figures with 10 points. Eshleman had seven points, Pichon and Fitton each had five points, Dalton Coplea – who missed PBL’s game against Rantoul with an ankle injury -- had four points and Jaxson Coplea had three points.

“Luke's playing really well. Dalton's started picking it up,” Schonauer said. “Once we get all these pieces on the same page and playing well together, it's going to make us a really good, deep basketball team.”

For South Newton, Hammel scored a game-high 22 points while Lanie added 12 points.

Junior varsity

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity boys basketball team won 29-7 Friday over South Newton.

The Panthers’ Austin Gooden had two points while Mason Ecker added a free throw in the first quarter as PBL’s defense pitched a shutout.

In the second quarter, PBL outscored South Newton 8-2 to take an 11-2 halftime lead as Dalton Busboom, Ecker and Kyle Poll each had two points. The Panthers scored the Rebels 13-1 in the third quarter as Gooden had four points, Ecker and Drake Schrodt each had a 3-pointer, Tanner Coe had two points and Andrew Swanson added a free throw.

In the fourth quarter, Chase Elson made a 3-pointer and Coe added a two-point field goal as PBL outscored South Newton 5-4.

Ecker and Gooden each finished the game with six points while Coe had four points, Schrodt and Elson each had three points, Poll and Busboom each had four points and Swanson had one point.

PBL 46, South Newton 43

PBL (9-5, 4-0) 11 8 12 15 -- 46

SN (8-4, 1-3) 9 9 8 17 -- 43

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA

Dalton Coplea 1-2-4, Luis Rodriguez 0-0-0, Tyler Pichon 2-0-5, Colton Kleinert 4-1-12, Jaxson Coplea 1-0-3, Cole Eshleman 2-3-7, Luke Fitton 2-1-5, Andrew Zenner 4-0-10. Totals 16-7-46.

SOUTH NEWTON

Nick Babcock 0-0-0, Johnny Lanie 5-2-12, Marcum Sanders 0-0-0, Carson Anderson 2-0-5, Jay Hammel 6-10-22, Evan Stitz 0-1-1, Craig Wheelock 1-1-3, Josh Messersmith 0-0-0. Totals 14-14-43.

3-pointers – PBL 7 (Kleinert 3, Eshleman 2 Pichon, J. Coplea). South Newton (Anderson).

JUNIOR VARSITY

PBL 29, South Newton 7

PBL 3 8 13 5 -- 29

SN 0 2 1 4 -- 7

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA

Mason Ecker 2-1-6, Drake Schrodt 1-0-3, Chase Elson 1-0-3, Kyle Poll 1-0-2, Tanner Coe 2-0-4, Tommy Quinn 0-0-0, Austin Gooden 3-0-6, Andrew Swanson 0-1-1, Jordan Thilmony 0-0-0, Dalton Busboom 1-0-2. Totals 12-2-29.

SOUTH NEWTON

Whaley 0-1-1, Durlacher 1-0-2, Patterson 0-0-0, Jones 0-0-0, Welsh 0-0-0, Hoaks 0-0-0, Miller 1-0-2, Babcock 1-0-2, Florian 0-0-0, Berena 0-0-0. Totals 3-1-7.

3-pointers – PBL 3 (Ecker, Schrodt, Elson).