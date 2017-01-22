- Our Sites
Corey Fox -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that won 75-42 over Lees-McRae on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and 92-63 over Barton last Thursday to improve to 14-3.
Ryan Birt – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that is 9-8 after losing 44-3 to Cornell College last Friday.
Kellyn Maynard – The former PBL girls basketball standout had three steals for Illinois Central College in a 70-57 win over Lincoln Land on Saturday.
Nick Porter – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 15th with a time of 1:56.93 in the 800-meter run for Bradley in Saturday’s Gladstein Invitational at Indiana University. Porter also helped the 4x800 relay team finish third with a time of 7:40.51.
Sydni Meunier – The former GCMS girls track and field standout finished 10th in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 9:48.94 for Notre Dame in Saturday’s Notre Dame Invitational.
Lester Sander – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:06.13 for Augustana College in Saturday’s Monmouth College Midwest Indoor Invitational. Sander also helped one of Augustana’s 4x400 relay teams finish 11th with a time of 3:53.4.
Tyler Rubarts – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished second in the finals of the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.76 seconds for Augustana College. Rubarts also finished fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 12.46 meters.
Vaughn Gentzler – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished third in the finals of the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.77 seconds for Monmouth College. Gentzler also helped the 4x200 relay team finish second with a time of 1:34.55 and the 4x400 relay team finish fourth with a time of 3:36.13.
