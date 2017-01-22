PBL boys basketball loses 57-40 to Bloomington Central Catholic

PBL’s Colton Kleinert (21) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday’s game against Bloomington Central Catholic.

PAXTON – Saturday’s game against Bloomington Central Catholic was the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team’s fourth game in five days.

The game, and the weeklong grind, ended with a 57-40 loss to Central Catholic (12-5).

“We looked tired tonight at times. We looked a step slow. Some shots were short,” PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. We're going to be alright. Right now, we're kind of going through a little funk.”

The Panthers’ game against the Saints was also their first on their home court since their victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Dec. 13. Since then, PBL (9-6) played 10 straight games on the road.

“I think it kind of came to a head tonight,” Schonauer said. “The road trips kind of took a toll on us, especially this week with all of them here in a row. Our guys need a day off. They need a day of rest to get back into it – not just physically, but mentally.”

***

Central Catholic started the game with an 8-0 run as Austyn Ellison and Eli Davis each nailed a 3-pointer and Garrett Holman added a two-point field goal. After Andrew Zenner scored for PBL on an offensive rebound by Cole Eshleman with 4:05 left in the first quarter, the Saints went on another spurt of seven straight points.

Ellison made a 3-pointer before making a two-point basket to force a Panthers timeout with 3:40 left in the first quarter before Matt Barnes and Ellison each added a basket.

Luke Fitton made a bucket for PBL to cut his team’s deficit to 17-5 before Davis added a basket to BCC’s lead. Fitton made a free throw with 1:30 left in the first quarter before Davis made a basket to make the score 19-5.

Holman then scored on a behind-the-back assist from Davis on a fastbreak to extend the Saints’ lead to 21-5. With a spin-move driving layup by Zenner, PBL cut its deficit to 21-7 entering the second quarter.

Barnes made a 3-pointer to extend BCC’s lead to 24-7 and start a 7-0 run for the Saints to start the second quarter as Ellison made a bucket and Barnes added two free throws with 5:25 left in the second quarter. After Dalton Coplea scored on a steal and fastbreak layup for PBL and Eshleman made two foul shots with 1:38 left in the second quarter to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 28-11.

Ellison made a bucket before Fitton made a free throw with 28.6 seconds left in the second quarter to make the score 30-12 going into halftime.

Ellison started the second-half scoring with a steal and fastbreak layup before Eshleman made a basket. Davis then made a 3-pointer to extend BCC’s lead to 35-14.

Fitton then scored on an offensive-rebound putback before Barnes and Dalton Coplea exchanged buckets to make the score 37-18. Fitton then added a bucket to cut PBL’s deficit to 37-20 before Holman converted on a three-point play with 3:28 left in the third quarter.

Colton Kleinert made a free throw with 3:19 left in the third quarter before Jaxson Coplea made a 3-pointer to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 40-24. With a 3-pointer by Barnes, the Saints went up 43-24 going into the fourth quarter.

After Barnes and Jaxson Coplea exchanged 3-pointers, Davis made a trey and J.P Sikora added a bucket to extend BCC’s lead to 51-27. From there, the Panthers went on a 10-0 run.

Luis Rodriguez converted on a three-point play with 3:51 remaining before adding another free throw on a BCC technical foul two seconds later to cut PBL’s deficit to 51-31. Austin Sanders then made a 3-pointer before Tom Henrichs made a free throw off an offensive rebound with 3:05 remaining.

Henrichs added two more foul shots with 2:21 left to cut PBL’s deficit to 51-37.

Two three-point plays by Joe Murphy extended BCC’s lead to 57-37 with 42.7 seconds remaining before Sanders drained a 3-pointer to conclude the scoring for PBL.

“Guys who came in there in the fourth quarter did a really nice job. They hit some shots. They were active defensively. They were able to kind of cut into that lead. I'm happy with the guys off the bench. Anytime they can start giving us some consistent minutes and we can build some depth with that, it makes practices better. It also gives you some options in games with foul trouble and stuff like that. There were absolutely some positives to take out of it.”

Fitton finished the game leading the Panthers in scoring with eight points while Jaxson Coplea and Sanders each added six points, Eshelman, Rodriguez, Dalton Coplea and Zenner each had four points, Henrichs had three points and Kleinert added one point.

“I thought we played hard and competed tonight,” Schonauer said. “If we would have competed with that sort of effort Tuesday, we probably would have walked out with a win against St. Thomas More, so I'm proud of our kids for competing.”

Nineteen of PBL’s points were scored off the bench.

“We've had some guys on the bench step up and give us some good minutes. As a whole, we're still coming together,” Schonauer said. “I like what we can be. We've just got to figure some things out and get a little bit better.”

For the Saints, Ellison led in scoring with 16 points while Barnes and Davis each scored in double figures as well with 15 and 11 points, respectively.

***

The Panthers’ next three games will be at home as they will host St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday, Iroquois West on Friday and Prairie Central next Saturday before participating in the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament, which will be hosted by the Iroquois West school district in Gilman and Onarga, from Jan. 31 to Saturday, Feb. 4.

“We're fine. It's nice to be back home. We've got a good week of home games here, so hopefully, we get back into a rhythm and get to playing better basketball into the conference tournament and postseason,” Schonauer said. “We've got another big week ahead of us. We've just got to keep getting better.”

Bloomington Central Catholic 57, PBL 40

BCC 21 9 13 14 -- 57

PBL 7 5 12 16 -- 40

Bloomington Central Catholic (12-5)

Matt Barnes 5-2-15, Garrett Holman 3-1-7, Austyn Ellison 7-0-16, J.P. Sikora 1-0-2, Eli Davis 4-0-11, Jack Gilmore 0-0-0, Nelosn 0-0-0, Joe Murphy 2-2-6, Owen Talbott 0-0-0, Garrison Kear 0-0-0, Will Costigan 0-0-0. Totals 22-5-57.

PBL (9-6)

Wolfgang Heisler 0-0-0, Dalton Coplea 2-0-4, Keaton Krumwiede 0-0-0, Luis Rodriguez 1-2-4, Brady Barfield 0-0-0, Tyler Pichon 0-0-0, Colton Kleinert 0-1-1, Jaxson Coplea 2-0-6, Austin Sanders 2-0-6, Cole Eshleman 1-2-4, Tom Henrichs 0-3-3, Luke Fitton 3-2-8, Andrew Zenner 2-0-4. Totals 13-10-40.

3-pointers – BCC 8 (Barnes 3, Davis 3, Ellison 2). PBL 4 (J. Coplea 2, Sanders 2).