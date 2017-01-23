PBL 7th-grade boys basketball season ends with loss in regional semifinals

ONARGA – There was plenty to celebrate for fans of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team during the 2016-17 season.

Going into the IESA Class 3A Onarga Regional as the top seed, the Panthers had a 17-1 record in the regular season as it claimed the Twin County Conference’s regular-season and tournament championships.

The season came to a swifter end than expected as the No. 4 seed in the regional, St. Joseph, knocked off PBL via 43-33 score in the semifinals on Monday.

“Obviously, that's not the result we wanted. It's been a good season. When you go 17-1 and get the No. 1 seed, obviously, we wanted to come in here and do what we needed to take care of,” PBL head coach Jeff Sinn said.

“At the end of the day, (the postseason) is kind of what matters. You always have high expectations every year. We fell short of those expectations. We talk about goals, and one of our goals was to win regional. When you get that No. 1 seed, you think you're going to be able to do that, and that's not what happened. It's just discouraging from a coaching standpoint.”

The Panthers started the game on a 7-2 run as Grant Hendershot scored off an assist from Brandon Knight on the game’s opening possession and Cory Degarmo scored on a driving layup. After St. Joseph’s Andrew Beyers made a basket, PBL’s Keagan Busboom nailed a 3-pointer to extend his team’s lead to 7-2 with about 4:30 left in the first quarter.

“We were taking care of business, then all of a sudden, mentally, we shut down,” Sinn said. “We were not executing.”

St. Joseph’s Tyler Altenbaumer made a 3-pointer off an offensive rebound following an Evan Ingram free throw to cut St. Joseph’s deficit to 7-6.

Degarmo made a bucket to make the score 9-6 before Ingram scored on a transition layup and Hayden Brazelton drained a 3-pointer to give St. Joseph an 11-9 lead with 20 seconds left in the first quarter. Beyers then scored on an offensive-rebound putback at the first-quarter buzzer to extend his team’s lead to 13-9.

After Degarmo scored on a driving layup and Busboom made a bucket off a Medlock assist to tie the game at 13-13, St. Joseph went on a 6-0 run as Nat Nosler scored on a steal and fastbreak layup and Coby Miller added a bucket.

Mason Bruns drained a 3-pointer to cut PBL’s deficit to 19-16 before Altenbaum made two 3-pointer to extend St. Joseph’s lead to 25-16 at halftime.

“You've got to show up and perform, and we just made too many mistakes. Defensively, we were not rotating and getting out on guys. In the first half, they got every loose ball,” Sinn said. “It's just tough knowing that we could play better than that. We've shown that throughout the year. I don't like losing. It hurts. It seems like we struggled to come out ready to play on Monday.

“We just needed to come out and play. We talked all year about energy, execution and toughness. In the first half, the energy was not there. The execution was not there.”

Medlock made a 3-pointer before Miller and Beyers made a bucket to make the score 29-19. The PBL Panthers then went on a 6-0 run as Degarmo and Medlock each made a 3-pointer to cut PBL’s deficit to its smallest margin of the second half at 29-25.

St. Joseph then ended the third quarter on a 6-2 run as Beyers made a basket and Miller scored on a steal and fastbreak layup to extend their team’s lead to 33-25. After Knight made a basket, Griffin Roesch made a basket to give his team a 35-27 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Knight and Busboom each made a bucket to cut PBL’s deficit to 35-31 before Ingram made two free throws with 4:39 remaining to make the score 37-31. After Medlock made a basket with 4:30 left, St. Joseph ended the game on a 6-0 run as Ingram made a basket and two free throws to extend St. Joseph’s lead to 41-33 with 1:42 remaining and Altenbaumer made two more foul shots with 48.6 seconds left.

“We made a good run in the second half, but you can't answer bucket-to-bucket like we did the other night we played them,” Sinn said. “The other night, we were able to answer and have a little bit of a cushion, a little bit of a lead. When you fall down by 10 points, it's just hard to come back from in junior high.”

Degarmo finished the game leading the Panthers in scoring with nine points while Medlock and Keagan Busboom scored eight and seven points, respectively. Knight, Bruns and Hendershot added four, three and two points, respectively.

For St. Joseph, Altenbaumer and Andrew Beyers each scored in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. St. Joseph will play in the regional championship game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Watseka Glenn Raymond, which defeated Iroquois West 47-42 in the semifinals.

“I'm not going to take anything away from St. Joseph. They're a good team,” Sinn said. “They played some tough competition this year, but it's just disappointing.”

Going into Monday’s semifinal games, all remaining teams in the Onarga Regional had winning records.

“This regional is hard. Looking back at it, St. Joseph was probably underseeded,” Sinn said. “Just the way they played, they probably should have been a second or third seed.”

Sinn said he looks forward to seeing this year’s group of seventh-graders play next year on the eighth-grade level.

“They're discouraged, too, but they've got next year to look forward. We've got a great unit, a great bunch of kids,” Sinn said. “They've worked hard all year and did everything that they were asked to do. I'm excited. I hope they grow a little bit and get a little bit taller. I'm excited for next year. Hopefully, we can duplicate this season's success, but have better success in regionals.”

7th-grade boys

St. Joseph 43, PBL 33

STJ 13 12 10 8 -- 43

PBL 9 7 9 6 -- 33

St. Joseph

Tyler Altenbaumer 3-2-11, Evan Ingram 2-5-9, Hayden Brazelton 1-0-3, Andrew Beyers 5-0-10, Griffin Roesch 1-0-2, Nat Nosler 1-0-2, Coby Miller 3-0-6, Ethan Vanliew 0-0-0. Totals 16-7-43.

PBL (17-2)

Garrett Sanders 0-0-0, Cory Degarmo 4-0-9, Grant Hendershot 1-0-2, Brandon Knight 2-0-4, Keagan Busboom 3-0-7, Mason Medlock 3-0-8, Jacob Gronsky 0-0-0, Mason Bruns 1-0-3, Carson Rigsby 0-0-0. Totals 14-0-33.

3-pointers – St. Joseph 4 (Altenbaumer 3, Brazelton). PBL 5 (Medlock 2, Bruns, Busboom, Degarmo).