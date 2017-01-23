Tucker Cribbett reaches 1,000-point milestone as GCMS boys basketball defeats Heyworth

GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett is recognized for scoring his 1,000th point during Monday’s game against Heyworth.

GIBSON CITY — Senior Tucker Cribbett scored his 1000th point during Monday night’s rescheduled contest against Heyworth, helping the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley basketball team to a 72-59 victory.

The senior eclipsed the milestone, the 16th to do so in school history, midway through the first quarter. At that point in the game, Cribbett’s points totaled eight of what would become a team-high 29, and the shot was a three-pointer, his second of four landed in the first half.

“I didn’t know I was that close,” Cribbett said. “The buzzer went off, and I was like, ‘what the heck is going on?’”

The buzzer Cribbett heard was the scorer’s table signaling a timeout had been taken by GCMS coach Ryan Tompkins in order to give Cribbett the chance to be recognized by the crowd for his achievement.

The first quarter was important not only to Cribbett, but for the rest of the Falcons (15-6). The home team shot a blistering 59 percent from the field (10 of 17) in the frame, including making six of eight shots to start the game. Junior Mitch McNutt set the pace, making 5 of 6 attempts, including a triple at the buzzer, to put GCMS up 25-10 early.

“It’s important against everybody to ... come out hitting shots,” Cribbett said. “If you don’t do that, you’ll get down early, and teams will blow you away.”

While the shooting percentage dipped a bit in the second quarter (46 percent), it helped the Falcons that four of the six made field goals were from beyond the arc.

Both Cribbett and sophomore Ben Freehill contributed a pair of three-pointers to keep momentum through the first half.

That did not, however, continue into the second half, as GCMS shot only 35 percent after the break. Where they were not succeeding from the field, Falcons players were hitting their stride at the charity stripe.

GCMS players combined to go 10 for 12 during the fourth, helping to squash Heyworth comeback attempts that got the Hornets as close a 10 points early in the period.

The Falcons are back in home action against Deer Creek-Mackinaw on Friday. The Chiefs lost to Ridgeview on Saturday night in the championship game of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament.



GCMS 72, Heyworth 59

HEY 10 18 13 18 --59

GCMS 25 16 13 18 --72

