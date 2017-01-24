- Our Sites
PBL HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ STAT LEADERS
As of Monday
Points per game PPG/Points
Andrew Zenner 16.4/246
Luke Fitton 13.6/204
Cole Eshleman 12.8/193
Colton Kleinert 5.6/85
Dalton Coplea 5/70
Tyler Pichon 3.3/49
Austin Sanders 3.1/25
Tom Henrichs 2.7/22
Luis Rodriguez 1.8/22
Jaxson Coplea 1.5/22
Keaton Krumwiede 1.5/12
Brady Barfield 1.4/11
Field-goal pct. Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Luke Fitton 73 (85/117)
Andrew Zenner 49 (87/177)
Colton Kleinert 49
Cole Eshleman 44 (67/154)
Tyler Pichon 44
Tom Henrichs 44
Brady Barfield 38
Jaxson Coplea 36
Wolfgang Heisler 33
3-point FG Pct. Pct (FGM/FGA)
Tyler Pichon 50 (5)
Andrew Zenner 45 (44/97)
Austin Sanders 44 (5)
Brady Barfield 40 (2)
Colton Kleinert 36 (8)
Cole Eshleman 34 (27/80)
Dalton Coplea 27 (3)
Free-throw pct. Pct/ (FTM/FTA)
Brady Barfield 100
Tyler Pichon 89
Dalton Coplea 78 (21/27)
Andrew Zenner 72 (18/25)
Jaxson Coplea 71
Cole Eshleman 68 (26/38)
Colton Kleinert 67 (16/24)
Luke Fitton 54
Keaton Krumwiede 50
Luis Rodriguez 50
Rebounds per game RPG/TR
Andrew Zenner 9.6/127
Luke Fitton 5.7/85
Dalton Coplea 2.8/40
Cole Eshleman 2.7/39
Tom Henrichs 2.1/19
Tyler Pichon 1.4/18
Assists per game APG/TA
Dalton Coplea 5.2/73
Cole Eshleman 3.8/45
Andrew Zenner 1.0/15
Luis Rodriguez 1.0/15
Steals Total steals
Cole Eshleman 19
Dalton Coplea 18
Andrew Zenner 16
Colton Kleinert 8
Luke Fitton 7
Tyler Pichon 7
Luis Rodriguez 7
