PBL HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ STAT LEADERS

As of Monday

Points per game PPG/Points

Andrew Zenner 16.4/246

Luke Fitton 13.6/204

Cole Eshleman 12.8/193

Colton Kleinert 5.6/85

Dalton Coplea 5/70

Tyler Pichon 3.3/49

Austin Sanders 3.1/25

Tom Henrichs 2.7/22

Luis Rodriguez 1.8/22

Jaxson Coplea 1.5/22

Keaton Krumwiede 1.5/12

Brady Barfield 1.4/11

Field-goal pct. Pct. (FGM/FGA)

Luke Fitton 73 (85/117)

Andrew Zenner 49 (87/177)

Colton Kleinert 49

Cole Eshleman 44 (67/154)

Tyler Pichon 44

Tom Henrichs 44

Brady Barfield 38

Jaxson Coplea 36

Wolfgang Heisler 33

3-point FG Pct. Pct (FGM/FGA)

Tyler Pichon 50 (5)

Andrew Zenner 45 (44/97)

Austin Sanders 44 (5)

Brady Barfield 40 (2)

Colton Kleinert 36 (8)

Cole Eshleman 34 (27/80)

Dalton Coplea 27 (3)

Free-throw pct. Pct/ (FTM/FTA)

Brady Barfield 100

Tyler Pichon 89

Dalton Coplea 78 (21/27)

Andrew Zenner 72 (18/25)

Jaxson Coplea 71

Cole Eshleman 68 (26/38)

Colton Kleinert 67 (16/24)

Luke Fitton 54

Keaton Krumwiede 50

Luis Rodriguez 50

Rebounds per game RPG/TR

Andrew Zenner 9.6/127

Luke Fitton 5.7/85

Dalton Coplea 2.8/40

Cole Eshleman 2.7/39

Tom Henrichs 2.1/19

Tyler Pichon 1.4/18

Assists per game APG/TA

Dalton Coplea 5.2/73

Cole Eshleman 3.8/45

Andrew Zenner 1.0/15

Luis Rodriguez 1.0/15

Steals Total steals

Cole Eshleman 19

Dalton Coplea 18

Andrew Zenner 16

Colton Kleinert 8

Luke Fitton 7

Tyler Pichon 7

Luis Rodriguez 7