PBL boys basketball season stats (Jan. 23, 2017)

Tue, 01/24/2017 - 10:22am | The Ford County Record

PBL HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ STAT LEADERS
As of Monday
Points per game              PPG/Points
Andrew Zenner    16.4/246
Luke Fitton        13.6/204
Cole Eshleman    12.8/193
Colton Kleinert    5.6/85
Dalton Coplea    5/70
Tyler Pichon        3.3/49
Austin Sanders    3.1/25
Tom Henrichs    2.7/22
Luis Rodriguez    1.8/22
Jaxson Coplea    1.5/22
Keaton Krumwiede    1.5/12
Brady Barfield    1.4/11
Field-goal pct.    Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Luke Fitton        73 (85/117)
Andrew Zenner    49 (87/177)
Colton Kleinert    49
Cole Eshleman    44 (67/154)
Tyler Pichon        44
Tom Henrichs    44
Brady Barfield    38
Jaxson Coplea    36
Wolfgang Heisler    33
3-point FG Pct.    Pct (FGM/FGA)
Tyler Pichon        50 (5)
Andrew Zenner    45 (44/97)
Austin Sanders    44 (5)
Brady Barfield    40 (2)
Colton Kleinert    36 (8)
Cole Eshleman    34 (27/80)
Dalton Coplea    27 (3)
Free-throw pct.    Pct/ (FTM/FTA)
Brady Barfield    100
Tyler Pichon        89
Dalton Coplea    78 (21/27)
Andrew Zenner    72 (18/25)
Jaxson Coplea    71
Cole Eshleman    68 (26/38)
Colton Kleinert    67 (16/24)
Luke Fitton        54
Keaton Krumwiede    50
Luis Rodriguez    50
Rebounds per game    RPG/TR
Andrew Zenner    9.6/127
Luke Fitton        5.7/85
Dalton Coplea    2.8/40
Cole Eshleman    2.7/39
Tom Henrichs    2.1/19
Tyler Pichon        1.4/18
Assists per game    APG/TA
Dalton Coplea    5.2/73
Cole Eshleman    3.8/45
Andrew Zenner    1.0/15
Luis Rodriguez    1.0/15
Steals         Total steals
Cole Eshleman    19
Dalton Coplea    18
Andrew Zenner    16
Colton Kleinert    8
Luke Fitton        7
Tyler Pichon        7
Luis Rodriguez    7

