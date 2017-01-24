PBL sixth-grade boys basketball 'B' team defeats Prairie Central

- Our Sites
FORREST — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda sixth-grade “B” team defeated Prairie Central 27-24 on Monday.
Beau Kleinert led the Panthers in scoring with 14 points while David King had seven points, Ephraim Johnson had four points and Aaron Kavajecz had two points.
The PBL “A” team lost 46-19.
Kendall Swanson led the Panthers in scoring with 10 points while Ty Graham had five points and Ethan Donaldson and Kayden Snelling each had two points.
6th-grade boys
“A” game
Prairie Central 46, PBL 19
PBL 4 2 3 4 — 19
PC 14 10 10 12 — 46
PBL
Ty Graham 2-1-5, Jeremiah Ager 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 1-0-2, Peyton Hutchcraft 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 0-0-0, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Kayden Snelling 1-0-2, Kendall Swanson 5-0-10. Totals 9-1-19.
Prairie Central
Hoffman 0-0-0, Sturk 0-0-0, Ferrell 1-0-2, Bazzell 4-0-9, Bahler 1-0-3, Quinn 1-0-3, Haberkorn 1-1-3, Hamman 1-0-2, Freedman 4-0-9, Stienstile 1-0-2, Garson 0-0-0, Palmar 2-0-4, Vesser 0-0-0, Fogarty 2-2-6, Fear 1-1-3. Totals 19-4-46.
3-pointers — PC 4 (Bazzell, Bahler, Quinn, Freedman).
“B” game
PBL 27, Prairie Central 24
PBL 2 7 8 10 — 27
PC 6 6 8 4 — 24
PBL
O’Quinn Gerdes 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 2-0-4, Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Beau Kleinert 5-4-14, David King 3-1-7, Jonathan Craig 0-0-0, Aaron Kavajecz 1-0-2. Totals 11-5-27.
