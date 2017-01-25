PBL Special Olympics basketball team wins district title

BLOOMINGTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Special Olympic basketball team won the championship in the Area 6 District E Basketball Tournament on Sunday at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center.

The Panthers won the district title with a 41-33 win over the Eiso Eagles.

Amos Haskins led the Panthers with 19 points while Tyler Weersing had seven points, Mark Rexroad and Jack Vinyard each had four points and Ryan Snow, Kelly Griffin and Jakob Robison each had two points.

“This game was a rough one for the players and the coaches, but we pulled out the win,” PBL head coach Alex Goudy said. “All of our players were very tired from the intense game an hour before. Once again, we pulled through and won.”

In their first game of the tournament, PBL defeated the Futures Grizzlies 42-33.

Amos Haskins had 12 points while Jack Vinyard had nine points, Mark Rexroad and Tyler Weersing each had eight points, Jakob Robison had three points and Taylor Chickini had two points.

“This was our first game of real competition,” Goudy said. “The kids played great. Everyone participated in the game. Tyler and Amos are wonderful leaders on the court. Jakob always makes sure that our ‘younger’ players are taken care of on the court. We have nicknamed him, ‘The Protector.’”

The Panthers will compete in the Special Olympics state tournament on March 17-19 at Illinois State University’s Horton Fieldhouse and Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center in the Bloomington-Normal area.

The PBL Special Olympics basketball team will be introduced before Friday’s PBL High School boys basketball varsity game against Iroquois West.

SUNDAY, Jan. 22

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

At Bloomington

PBL Panthers 42, Pontiac Grizzles 33

PBL scoring -- Taylor Chickini 2, Amos Haskins 12, Mark Rexroad 8, Jakob Robison 3, Jack Vinyard 9, Tyler Weersing 8.

Game 2

PBL Panthers 40, Danville Eagles 33

PBL scoring -- Kelly Griffin 2, Amos Haskins 19, Mark Rexroad 4, Jakob Robison 2, Ryan Snow 2, Jack Vinyard 4, Tyler Weersing 7.