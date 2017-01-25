Tri-Point seventh-grade boys basketball team to play in IESA Class 1A regional championship game

- Our Sites
SAUNEMIN – The Tri-Point seventh-grade boys basketball team won 41-19 Tuesday over Donovan in the semifinals of the IESA Class 1A Saunemin Regional.
The top-seeded Raiders will play against No. 3-seeded Hopkins Park Lorenzo Smith in the regional championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday.
IESA Class 1A
MONDAY, Jan. 23
Game 1 -- Donovan 14, Bourbonnais St. Paul’s 7
Game 2 – Hopkins Park Lorenzo Smith 34, Odell 12
TUESDAY, Jan. 24
Game 3 – Tri-Point 41, Donovan 19
Game 4 – Hopkins Park Lorenzo Smith 43, Saunemin 30
THURSDAY, Jan. 26
Game 5 – Tri-Point vs. Hopkins Park Lorenzo Smith, 6 p.m.
