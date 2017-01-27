Tri-Point seventh-grade boys basketball wins regional championship

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
SAUNEMIN – The Tri-Point seventh-grade boys basketball team won 35-33 Thursday in the IESA Class 1A Saunemin Regional championship game over Hopkins Park Lorenzo Smith.
The Raiders (11-9) will return to Saunemin next Wednesday to face Rantoul St. Malachy (16-2) in the sectional title game at 6:30 p.m.
IESA Class 1A
MONDAY, Jan. 23
Game 1 -- Donovan 14, Bourbonnais St. Paul’s 7
Game 2 – Hopkins Park Lorenzo Smith 34, Odell 12
TUESDAY, Jan. 24
Game 3 – Tri-Point 41, Donovan 19
Game 4 – Hopkins Park Lorenzo Smith 43, Saunemin 30
THURSDAY, Jan. 26
Game 5 – Tri-Point 35, Hopkins Park Lorenzo Smith 33
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.