Tri-Point seventh-grade boys basketball wins regional championship

SAUNEMIN – The Tri-Point seventh-grade boys basketball team won 35-33 Thursday in the IESA Class 1A Saunemin Regional championship game over Hopkins Park Lorenzo Smith.

The Raiders (11-9) will return to Saunemin next Wednesday to face Rantoul St. Malachy (16-2) in the sectional title game at 6:30 p.m.

IESA Class 1A

MONDAY, Jan. 23

Game 1 -- Donovan 14, Bourbonnais St. Paul’s 7

Game 2 – Hopkins Park Lorenzo Smith 34, Odell 12

TUESDAY, Jan. 24

Game 3 – Tri-Point 41, Donovan 19

Game 4 – Hopkins Park Lorenzo Smith 43, Saunemin 30

THURSDAY, Jan. 26

Game 5 – Tri-Point 35, Hopkins Park Lorenzo Smith 33