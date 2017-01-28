GCMS boys basketball defeats Deer Creek-Mackinaw 41-27

GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team won 41-27 on Friday over Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Mitchell McNutt scored 12 of his game-high 16 points in the first half and teammate Tucker Cribbett accounted for 10 of his 15 points in the second half to lead the host Falcons (16-6) to an HOIC victory.

Ben Freehill had eight points while Ryland Holt and Connor Birky each added a point.

GCMS 41, Dee-Mack 27

DEER CREEK-MACKINAW

Slack 0, Carnicle 0, Scheuermann 14, Jones 0, DeBolt 6, Smith 1, Deaney 6, Schmidgall 0. Total 27.

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Cribbett 15, Freehill 8, Allen 0, McNutt 16, Johnson 0, Holt 1, Baillie 1, Birky 0. Total 41.

Dee-Mack 6 11 4 6 —27

GCMS 11 14 7 9 —41

Three-pointers: Dee-Mack 1 (DeBolt); GCMS 5 (Freehill, McNutt, Cribbett).

