GCMS eighth-grade boys basketball defeats Iroquois West in IESA regional quarterfinals

GCMS’s Ethan Garard (24) goes up for a shot attempt in the lane during Saturday’s IESA Class 3A Onarga Regional quarterfinal game against Iroquois West.

ONARGA – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade boys basketball team won 33-14 over Iroquois West in Saturday’s IESA Class 3A Onarga Regional quarterfinals.

"We played well today. You never know how you're going to play when you've had nine days off between games,” GCMS eighth-grade coach Mark Berry said. “I thought we came out and played really hard.”

The third-seeded Falcons led 10-5 at the end of the first quarter as Nathan Kallal nailed a 3-pointer, Trey Reynolds added three points and Braden Roesch and Parker Rollins each tallied a field goal. Jack McMillan had three points and Ryan Tilstra added two points in the opening quarter for the sixth-seeded Raiders.

In the second quarter, Roesch made a basket and Ethan Garard nailed a 3-pointer and added a field goal with 2:29 remaining in the first half as GCMS extended its lead to 17-5.

Iroquois West’s Trace Fleming ended his team’s scoring drought by draining a free throw with 1:48 left in the second quarter.

After Rollins made a free throw with 1:39 remaining in the second quarter and Roesch nailed a 3-pointer to extend GCMS’s lead to 21-6, the Raiders’ Kaleb Pheifer made two foul shots with 1:03 left in the quarter.

Garard made a bucket that extended the Falcons’ lead to 23-8 going into halftime as GCMS’s defense did not yield a field goal to Iroquois West in the second quarter.

I thought we were great defensively and rebounded well,” Berry said. “Offensively, we got a lot of shots that we wanted. We just didn't make many, but we made up for that by how we defended and rebounded. It's exactly what we were hoping for in this first game."

Tilstra made a 3-pointer, Fleming added a basket and Jack Pree tallied a free throw with in the third quarter to cut Iroquois West’s deficit to 25-14. Roesch tallied GCMS’s only two points via field goal during the Raiders’ 6-2 run.

The Falcons ended the third quarter on a 4-0 run as Reynolds made a basket and Roesch added two free throws to make the score 29-14 going into the fourth quarter.

GCMS outscored Iroquois West 6-0 in the final quarter as Roesch started the run with four free throws that extend the Falcons’ lead to 31-14 with 3:07 remaining. Rollins added a basket to conclude the game’s scoring.

Roesch ended the game as the leading scorer with 13 points while Garard added seven points. Rollins and Reynolds each had five points while Kallal added three points.

GCMS will face No. 2-seeded Paxton-Buckley-Loda in the regional semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

"We've got to be ready for a tough game on Monday against PBL," Berry said.

GCMS 33, Iroquois West 14

IW 5 3 6 0 -- 14

GCMS 10 13 4 6 -- 33

IW

Mario Salazar 0-0-0, Lucas Alvarez 0-0-0, Kade Kimmel 0-0-0, Jack McMillan 1-1-3, Connor Price 0-0-0, Kaleb Pheifer 0-2-2, Ty Pankey 0-0-0, Ryan Tilstra 2-0-5, Jack Pree 0-1-1, Eddie Espinoza 0-0-0, Trace Fleming 1-1-3, Anthony Merkley 0-0-0. Totals 4-5-14.

GCMS

Tyler Kollross 0-0-0, Tristan Roesch 0-0-0, Nathan Kallal 1-0-3, Ethan Garard 3-0-7, Alex Minion 0-0-0, Braden Roesch 4-4-13, Parker Rollins 2-1-5, Alex Freehill 0-0-0, Trey Reynolds 2-1-5, Nick Thomas 0-0-0. Totals 12-6-33.

3-pointers – IW (Tilstra). GCMS 3 (Kallal, Garard, Roesch).