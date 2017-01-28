Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Boys' Basketball

PBL boys basketball selected as top seed for Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament

Sat, 01/28/2017 - 4:49pm | The Ford County Record

SANGAMON VALLEY CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY, Jan. 31

At Gilman

Game 1 – No. 1 PBL vs. No. 8 Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Game 2 – No. 4 South Newton vs. No. 5 Cissna Park, 7:30 p.m.

At Onarga

Game 3 – No. 2 Watseka vs. No. 7 Clifton Central, 6 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 3 Dwight vs. No. 6 Momence, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Feb. 3

At Gilman

Game 5 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 6 p.m.

Game 6 – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

At Onarga

Game 7 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.

Game 8 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, Feb. 4

At Onarga

Seventh-place game – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 3 p.m.

Consolation championship – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:30 p.m.

Third-place game – Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m.

Championship game – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:30 p.m.

