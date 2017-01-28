PBL boys basketball selected as top seed for Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament

- Our Sites
SANGAMON VALLEY CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
TUESDAY, Jan. 31
At Gilman
Game 1 – No. 1 PBL vs. No. 8 Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Game 2 – No. 4 South Newton vs. No. 5 Cissna Park, 7:30 p.m.
At Onarga
Game 3 – No. 2 Watseka vs. No. 7 Clifton Central, 6 p.m.
Game 4 – No. 3 Dwight vs. No. 6 Momence, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, Feb. 3
At Gilman
Game 5 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 6 p.m.
Game 6 – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7:30 p.m.
At Onarga
Game 7 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.
Game 8 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, Feb. 4
At Onarga
Seventh-place game – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 3 p.m.
Consolation championship – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:30 p.m.
Third-place game – Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m.
Championship game – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:30 p.m.
