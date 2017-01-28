PBL's Gavin Coplea, right, goes up for a layup during Saturday's IESA Class 3A Onarga Regional quarterfinal game against St. Joseph.

ONARGA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 38-28 Saturday over St. Joseph in the quarterfinals of the IESA Class 3A Onarga Regional.

"It was a little closer than the last time we played them, but it's the postseason. I thought that St. Joe played very hard,” PBL eighth-grade coach Sam Schmale said. “They made some good adjustments from the first time that we played them and gave us some different looks.”

The No. 2-seeded Panthers ended the first quarter with an 8-7 lead over seventh-seeded St. Joseph as Gavin Coplea scored four points, Kurtis Adkins had three points and Jarred Gronsky added a free throw.

Coplea and St. Joseph’s Brady Buss exchanged baskets to made the score 10-9 before Kurtis Adkins made a free throw with 5:10 left in the second quarter and Coplea added another with 4:39 remaining to extend PBL’s lead to 12-9. St. Joseph’s Cameron Costa made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 12-12.

From there, the Panthers went on a 7-0 run to take a 19-12 lead into halftime.

Coplea drained the go-ahead 3-pointer before Gronsky converted a steal into a two-point field goal and Brett Giese added a bucket during the run as PBL’s defense held St. Joseph scoreless for more than three minutes.

"I was really proud of the way the kids came out and played defensively,” Schmale said. “I thought we played with a lot of energy and disrupted what they wanted to do on the offensive end. For our boys, that's how we win games -- on the defensive end."

Coplea started the third-quarter scoring with a basket to make the score 21-12 before St. Joseph’s Jackson Rydell and Hayden Knott each tallied a bucket to cut their team’s deficit to 21-16.

After Gronsky made a basket, Rieches made a free throw with 2:45 remaining in the third quarter and Knott added a bucket to cut St. Joseph’s deficit to 23-19.

Evan Bristle made a free throw with 2:01 left in the quarter before Coplea scored while being fouled with 1:26 remaining to extend PBL’s lead to 26-19. Isaac Denault extended the advantage to 29-19 with a steal and fastbreak layup and a free throw with 53.3 seconds remaining.

Both teams were held scoreless through the first 2:33 of the fourth quarter before Landon Wilson made a field goal for PBL to make the score 31-19.

Buss made a 3-pointer for St. Joseph. After Coplea made a free throw with 2:05 remaining, Costa drained another trey that cut St. Joseph’s deficit to 32-25.

From there, two trips to the charity stripe by Coplea and one by Gronsky resulted in three free throws made that extended the Panthers’ lead to 36-25.

After St. Joseph’s Isaiah Immke made a 3-pointer with 37.7 seconds remaining, Coplea went to the free-throw line to make two foul shots with 32.5 seconds left to make the score 38-28.

Coplea led PBL in scoring at the game’s end with 19 points while Gronsky had five points, Adkins had four points, Wilson, Giese and Denault each had three points and Bristle added a point.

For St. Joseph, Buss was the leading scorer with eight points.

“We didn't shoot the ball particularly well, and I think we got in a little bit of a hurry at times, but the bottom line is that, at this time of the season, you've just got to win,” Schmale said. “Style points don't count."

The Panthers will face No. 3-seeded Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in the regional semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

"The next game's not going to be any easier,” Schmale said. “They're very solid."

PBL 38, St. Joseph 28

STJ 7 5 7 9 -- 28

PBL 8 11 10 9 -- 38

St. Joseph

Xander Rieches 2-1-5, Wes Seeley 0-0-0, Cameron Costa 2-0-6, Logan Ingram 0-0-0, Isaiah Immke 1-0-3, Brady Buss 3-0-8, Jackson Rydell 1-0-2, Zach Martinie 0-0-0, Brandon Mattsey 0-0-0, Hayden Knott 2-0-4. Totals 11-1-28.

PBL

Trevor Masterson 0-0-0, Gavin Coplea 6-6-19, Jarred Gronsky 2-1-5, Landon Wilson 1-1-3, Evan Bristle 0-1-1, Kurtis Adkins 1-2-4, Brett Giese 1-1-3, Isaac Denault 1-1-3. Totals 12-13-38.

3-pointers – St. Joseph 5 (Buss 2, Costa 2, Immke). PBL (Coplea).