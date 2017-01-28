PBL High School boys basketball defeats Iroquois West 79-34

PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team jumped on Iroquois West in Friday’s game and never let up in a 79-34 victory.

“Our message to our kids was to keep on playing hard and getting better. It doesn't matter who the opponent is or what night it is,” PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. “We want to play good, hard PBL basketball, and our kids did a really good job of it tonight.”

The Panthers started the first quarter with a 19-0 run as Andrew Zenner and Colton Kleinert each nailed a 3-pointer before Zenner and Cole Eshleman each made a basket to give PBL an early 10-0 lead. Zenner then nailed another trey off an Eshleman assist before scoring two more points on a field goal.

Eshleman then scored on an offensive-rebound putback and tallied two more points on a second-chance opportunity before Iroquois West called its second timeout with 1:03 left in the first quarter.

A Michael Hartke offensive-rebound putback with 44 seconds left in the first quarter resulted in the Raiders’ only two points of the first quarter as Eshleman added a 3-pointer to end the first quarter with a 22-2 Panthers lead.

“Our defense was very good tonight,” Schonauer said. “That's something we're trying to get better at. We're pushing some guys to be more active and more crisp in their rotations. I thought we took some good steps forward, and I think the kids are starting to see that when they're active and crisp in their rotations, you can get some turnovers and get out and run, and that's what's fun — getting out and running.”

The Panthers started the second quarter with a 6-0 run as Dalton Coplea made two free throws with 7:45 left in the second quarter before adding a two-point field goal. Jaxson Coplea then made two foul shots with 7:05 remaining in the second quarter to extend PBL’s lead to 28-2.

Corey Schunke drained a 3-pointer with about 6:30 left in the second quarter to reduce Iroquois West’s deficit to 28-5 before Luis Rodriguez nailed a trey and Keaton Krumwiede added a field goal to extend the Panthers’ advantage to 33-5.

The Raiders then went on an 8-0 runs Cole Daniel made a free throw with 4:40 remaining in the second quarter and added a field goal before Hartke made two buckets and a free throw with 3:05 left in the quarter to cut Iroquois West’s deficit to 33-13.

The Panthers responded with an 8-0 run of their own as Eshleman and Kleinert each drained a 3-pointer before Kleinert added a basket off a Rodriguez inbound pass.

Zach Gerling scored for the Raiders (2-17) before Kleinert made another 3-pointer to put PBL up 44-15 at halftime.

Tyler Brenner made two free throws with 7:53 left in the third quarter to cut Iroquois West’s deficit to 44-17 before PBL went on a 5-0 run via a basket by Luke Fitton and a Kleinert 3-pointer.

Fitton made two baskets to extend PBL’s lead to 53-20 before Schunke made a 3-pointer. Jaxson Coplea drained two consecutive buckets before Sam Andrade and Gerling each made a basket to make the score 57-27 going into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers started the fourth quarter on an 18-0 run.

Jaxson Coplea made two free throws with 7:49 remaining before draining a 3-pointer to extend PBL’s lead to 62-27 before Krumwiede made two free throws with 6:57 left in the game. Krumwiede then grabbed an offensive rebound that led to a three-point play with 6:01 remaining that extend the Panthers’ advantage to 67-27.

Krumwiede tallied a bucket on a layup off a Rodriguez steal and diving assist that made the score 69-27 before Tyler Pichon made a basket and Tom Henrichs – who blocked a shot with 2;04 remaining in the third quarter – scored off a Brady Barfield assist to extend PBL’s lead to 73-27. Austin Sanders added a bucket to make the score 75-27 before the Raiders’ Zach Rice made a basket to end the Panthers’ run.

Pichon made another field goal to and Tom Henrichs made two free throws with 1:09 left in the game to extend PBL’s lead to 79-29 before Iroquois West’s Austin Saathoff made a 3-pointer and Gerling added a bucket to conclude the scoring.

“I thought everybody who got in tonight gave a really good effort,” Schonauer said. “We had some mistakes out there, but guys played through it, and I was happy to see that.”

Kleinert finished the game leading PBL in scoring with 14 points while Eshleman and Zenner each scored in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

“I thought Colton Kleinert had a really good game,” Schonauer said. “That's about as active as he's been defensively all year for us, and I think the by-product of that was he was able to get some shots to fall because of how active and engaged he was on the defensive end.”

Krumwiede and Dalton Coplea each had nine points while Jaxson Coplea and Fitton each had six points, Pichon and Henrichs each had four points, Rodriguez had three points and Sanders had two points.

“I thought Keaton Krumwiede played extremely hard tonight,” Schonauer said. “He was very good defensively and was able to get out and run and get some easy buckets. Tyler Pichon was really active throughout the whole game defensively.”

With the win over Iroquois West, PBL (11-6) remains undefeated in the Sangamon Valley Conference. The Panthers are tied for first place in the conference with Watseka, which defeated Cissna Park 57-51 on Friday.

“Our kids want to compete for that conference title,” Schonauer said. “They want to compete for the conference tournament title. Ultimately, we want to keep on playing good teams and getting better and progressing toward the postseason. We have some big aspirations to try to make another run this year in the postseason.”

Seedings for the SVC Tournament, which will be hosted by Iroquois West and will start Tuesday, will be determined this morning.

“Either way, we're looking forward to it,” Schonauer said. “We're going to have some good games in a short period of time. We're going to continue to find some stuff out about ourselves. We're hoping that we just keep on getting better, progressing and having a good showing over in Onarga or Gilman next week.”

Junior varsity

The PBL junior varsity team won 41-19 Friday over Iroquois West.

The Panthers gained a 17-10 lead at the end of the first quarter as Austin Gooden scored seven points, Drake Schrodt made two 3-pointers and Trey VanWinkle and Tommy Quinn each scored two points.

In the second quarter, PBL outscored the Raiders 9-1 as VanWinkle made a 3-pointer and Busboom, Schrodt and Coy each had two points. The Panthers outscored IW 11-4 in the third quarter as Gooden had five points, Schrodt had four points and Busboom added two points.

VanWinkle and Andrew Swanson each had two points for PBL in the fourth quarter.

Schrodt and Gooden each led PBL in scoring with 12 points while VanWinkle had seven points, Busboom had four points and Coy, Quinn and Swanson each had two points.

PBL 79, Iroquois West 34

IW 2 13 12 7 -- 34

PBL 22 22 15 24 -- 79

Iroquois West (2-17)

Max Grant 0-0-0, Zach Gerling 3-0-6, Ayala 0-0-0, Cole Daniel 1-1-3, Corey Schunke 2-0-6, Austin Saathoff 1-0-3, Gosra 0-1-1, Stone 0-0-0, Ryan Brenner 0-0-0, Alexis Ramirez 0-0-0, Zach Rice 1-0-2, Tyler Brenner 1-2-4, Michael Hartke 3-1-7, Sam Andrade 1-0-2. Totals 13-5-34.

PBL (11-6, 5-0)

Dalton Coplea 2-4-9, Keaton Krumwiede 3-3-9, Luis Rodriguez 1-0-3, Brady Barfield 0-0-0, Tyler Pichon 2-0-4, Colton Kleinert 5-0-14, Jaxson Coplea 2-2-6, Austin Sanders 1-0-2, Cole Eshleman 5-0-12, Tom Henrichs 1-2-4, Luke Fitton 3-0-6, Andrew Zenner 4-0-10. Totals 29-11-79.

3-pointers – Iroquois West 3 (Schunke 2, Saathoff). PBL 10 (Kleinert 4, Eshleman 2, Zenner 2, D. Coplea, Rodriguez).

JUNIOR VARSITY

Iroquois West 19

IW 10 1 4 4 -- 19

PBL 17 9 11 4 -- 41

Iroquois West

Arias 0-0-0, Sigler 0-0-0, Grant 1-0-2, Ahlden 0-0-0, Frank 0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0, Stone 3-0-7, Brenner 0-0-0, Irving 1-0-2, Massey 0-0-0, Shelby 0-0-0, Kuipers 0-0-0, Vaughn 0-1-1, Rice 0-0-0, Hartke 2-3-7. Totals 7-4-19.

PBL

Drake Schrodt 5-0-12, Colton Coy 1-0-2, Trey VanWinkle 3-0-7, Tanner Coe 0-0-0, Tommy Quinn 1-0-2, Austin Gooden 5-1-12, Andrew Swanson 1-0-2, Jordan Thilmony 0-0-0, Dalton Busboom 2-0-4. Totals 18-1-41.

3-pointers – Irouqois West (Stone). PBL 4 (Schrodt 2, VanWinkle, Gooden).