- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
Kellyn Maynard – The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout had 10 points and six rebounds for Illinois Central College in a 69-46 win last Wednesday over Lincoln College. With the win, the Cougars improved their record to 16-5.
Mikayla Baillie – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball standout had two points for Indiana Wesleyan in a 60-32 win last Wednesday over Goshen.
Corey Fox -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that defeated Belmont Abbey 80-58 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, before beating Barton 71-70 on Friday and Mount Olive 86-63 to improve to a record of 17-3.
Ryan Birt – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that finished tied for fifth place in the Wheaton College Pete Willson Invite on Friday and Saturday.
Stephan Birt – The former GCMS wrestler pinned Olivet Nazarene’s Haydn Kinjorski in 50 seconds in the first round of the Invite for Millikin. He would finish the tournament with a 4-2 decision victory over Paul Papoutis of Chicago and a loss via 48-second pinfall to Ferrum’s Blake Rosenbaum in wrestlebacks.
Josh Brocato – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 32nd with a time of 9:30.27 in the 3,000-meter run for Indiana Wesleyan last weekend at Saginaw Valley State University.
Lester Sander – The former PBL boys track and field distance runner finished 23rd with a time of 2:04.39 in the 800-meter run for Augustana College last weekend at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Brandon Wilkerson – The Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished third with a time of 8:49.62 for Augustana College.
Vaughn Gentzler – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 12th with a time of 8.7 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles for Monmouth College at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Tyler Rubarts – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 19th with a time of 8.87 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles for Augustana College. Rubarts also finished 22nd in the long jump with a leap of 19-9 ½ and 15th in the triple jump with a leap of 41-5 ¼.
Aleeka Gentzler – The former PBL girls track and field standout finished tied for 12th in the high jump with a leap of 4-9 for Monmouth College.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.