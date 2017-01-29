Kellyn Maynard – The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout had 10 points and six rebounds for Illinois Central College in a 69-46 win last Wednesday over Lincoln College. With the win, the Cougars improved their record to 16-5.

Mikayla Baillie – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball standout had two points for Indiana Wesleyan in a 60-32 win last Wednesday over Goshen.

Corey Fox -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that defeated Belmont Abbey 80-58 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, before beating Barton 71-70 on Friday and Mount Olive 86-63 to improve to a record of 17-3.

Ryan Birt – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that finished tied for fifth place in the Wheaton College Pete Willson Invite on Friday and Saturday.

Stephan Birt – The former GCMS wrestler pinned Olivet Nazarene’s Haydn Kinjorski in 50 seconds in the first round of the Invite for Millikin. He would finish the tournament with a 4-2 decision victory over Paul Papoutis of Chicago and a loss via 48-second pinfall to Ferrum’s Blake Rosenbaum in wrestlebacks.

Josh Brocato – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 32nd with a time of 9:30.27 in the 3,000-meter run for Indiana Wesleyan last weekend at Saginaw Valley State University.

Lester Sander – The former PBL boys track and field distance runner finished 23rd with a time of 2:04.39 in the 800-meter run for Augustana College last weekend at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Brandon Wilkerson – The Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished third with a time of 8:49.62 for Augustana College.

Vaughn Gentzler – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 12th with a time of 8.7 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles for Monmouth College at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Tyler Rubarts – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 19th with a time of 8.87 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles for Augustana College. Rubarts also finished 22nd in the long jump with a leap of 19-9 ½ and 15th in the triple jump with a leap of 41-5 ¼.

Aleeka Gentzler – The former PBL girls track and field standout finished tied for 12th in the high jump with a leap of 4-9 for Monmouth College.