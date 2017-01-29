PBL boys basketball defeats Prairie Central to extend winning streak

PAXTON – With a 54-43 win Saturday over Prairie Central, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team has won three straight games, and four of its last five contests.

“The kids are working hard. They've been positive,” PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. “I really like the way we've improved, and hopefully, we'll keep on progressing into the postseason.”

Along the way in such streaks, it would be expected that different players – including some off the bench -- would step up at different points in each game, and Saturday was no exception.

The Panthers started the fourth quarter with a 40-34 lead before Prairie Central’s Tom Shafer made two buckets to cut the Hawks’ deficit to a one-score game at 40-38.

Luis Rodriguez came off the bench to bring the momentum back to PBL’s side as he knocked down two 3-pointers to extend his team’s lead to 46-38.

“Luis's back-to-back 3-pointers were huge,” Schonauer said. “We had gotten into a funk offensively, couldn't get some shots to fall and got a little big stagnant, so his shots breathed some life into us. When they got down, our kids got a little bit more energetic on the defensive end. We were able to push the ball and extend the lead, but it all started with him stepping and hitting a couple of huge shots for us.”

Rodriguez’s two fourth-quarter treys were part of a hot shooting night for PBL (12-6) from long range as the Panthers finished the game making nine 3-pointers.

“We got some good open looks by sharing the basketball and knocked the shots down,” Schonauer said. “We want to keep on being aggressive offensively and taking good, open shots. Ultimately, that's part of our offense – being able to shoot the ball and stretching some teams out to open up some driving lanes. We've shot the ball much better after that lull from the week better.”

After Trey Burnett made a bucket to cut Prairie Central’s deficit to 46-40, PBL’s Dalton Coplea found Cole Eshleman with a pass before Eshleman scored on a fastbreak layup to extend the Panthers’ lead to 48-40.

Luke Fitton would be the recipient of three PBL assists en route to three straight buckets -- including a dish by Rodriguez on the last basket -- that extended his team’s advantage to 54-40.

***

The Hawks (7-11) started the game with a 4-0 lead via two baskets by Shafer before PBL’s Andrew Zenner and Prairie Central’s Luke Crane exchanged buckets to make the score 6-2.

From there, PBL went on a 5-0 run as Colton Kleinert nailed a 3-pointer before Fitton tallied the go-ahead bucket via offensive-rebound putback.

After Prairie Central gained the lead back via a basket by Trey Burnett, Zenner and Fitton each scored on putbacks to give PBL an 11-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Zenner then nailed the first of what would be five 3-pointers made by the Panthers in the second quarter to extend his team’s lead to 14-8. After Burnett made two free throws with 7:22 left in the second quarter, Zenner nailed another trey to make the score 17-10.

Prairie Central’s Clifton Slagel and Fitton exchanged buckets before the Hawks went on a 7-0 run to tie the game. Shafer and Burnett each made a bucket before Slagel nailed the game-tying 3-pointer.

Dalton Coplea put PBL ahead 22-19 with a 3-pointer. After Shafer responded with a two-point basket, Coplea made another 3-pointer to make the score 25-21.

Eshleman made a free throw with 2:12 remaining in the second quarter before Crane converted on a three-point play with 2:04 left in the second quarter to cut the Hawks’ deficit to 26-24.

The Panthers ended the second quarter on a 5-0 run as Zenner drained a 3-pointer and Fitton made a layup in transition via a blocked shot to extend PBL’s lead to 31-24 going into halftime.

Burnett started the third-quarter scoring for Prairie Central before Coplea scored on an Eshleman assist to make the score 33-26. After Slagel made a basket for the Hawks, PBL went on a 7-0 run, all via points by Eshleman.

After making a bucket, Eshelman scored off a steal by Kleinert. Another theft by Kleinert led to a 3-pointer by Eshleman that extended the Panthers’ lead to 40-28.

“Our kids have made good strides in the last two games defensively,” Schonauer said. “That's something we've been harping on them and emphasizing on all year long, and finally, they're starting to buy in a little bit. Our effort, our energy and our activity on the defensive end was much better these last two games, and I think it's translating now with getting some deflections and some turnovers.”

Prairie Central finished the third quarter on a 6-0 run as Crane and Shafer each made a bucket and Shafer added two free throws.

***

Fitton would finish the game leading PBL in scoring with 14 points while Zenner and Eshleman each scored in double figures as well with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Coplea had eight points while Rodriguez had six points and Kleinert had three points.

For Prairie Central, Shafer led in scoring with 16 points while Burnett, who made a 3-pointer to conclude the game’s scoring at 54-43, also scored in double figures with 13 points as PBL’s defense held the Hawks to single-digit scoring efforts in the first and fourth quarters.

PBL a top seed

The Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament bracket was released the morning before Saturday’s game.

The Panthers were selected as the tournament’s No. 1 seed, ahead of Watseka, which is also undefeated in the conference. PBL will begin its run through the tournament with a 6 p.m. quarterfinal game in Gilman against No. 8-seeded Iroquois West on Tuesday.

The winner will face either fourth-seeded South Newton or fifth-seeded Cissna Park in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday in Onarga -- the championship game will be played in Onarga at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday.

“It's nice to get rewarded and respected by the other coaches,” Schonauer said. “We're still trying to get better and improve in a lot of areas. I know our kids are excited to go out there and compete next week. That's something these seniors want to take out on a high note – winning that conference tournament. We haven't won that in a while. Our seniors are really excited about being there.”

Junior varsity

The PBL junior varsity team lost 52-32 in Saturday’s game against Prairie Central.

Mason Ecker led the Panthers in scoring with 10 points, including two 3-pointers, while Austin Gooden had nine points, Drake Schrodt had five points, Colton Coy and Dalton Busboom each had three points and Trey VanWinkle added two points.

PBL 54, Prairie Central 43

PC 8 16 10 9 -- 43

PBL 11 20 9 14 -- 54

Prairie Central (7-11)

Trey Burnett 5-2-13, Jarrett Stork 0-0-0, Hayden Vaughan 0-0-0, Logan Miller 0-0-0, Clifton Slagel 3-0-7, Cooper Frambes 0-0-0, Luke Crane 3-1-7, Peyton Rigsby 0-0-0, Tom Shafer 7-2-16, Noah Miller 0-0-0, Jallen Bashord 0-0-0. Totals 18-5-43.

PBL (12-6)

Dalton Coplea 3-0-8, Keaton Krumwiede 0-0-0, Luis Rodriguez 2-0-6, Brady Barfield 0-0-0, Tyler Pichon 0-0-0, Colton Kleinert 1-0-3, Jaxson Coplea 0-0-0, Austin Sanders 0-0-0, Cole Eshleman 4-1-10, Tom Henrichs 0-0-0, Luke Fitton 7-0-14, Andrew Zenner 5-0-13. Totals 22-1-54.

3-pointers – PC 2 (Burnett, Slagel). PBL 9 (Zenner 3, D. Coplea 2, Rodriguez 2, Kleinert, Eshleman).

JUNIOR VARSITY

Prairie Central 52, PBL 32

PC 12 14 13 11 -- 52

PBL 9 9 6 8 -- 32

Prairie Central

Harms 0-0-0, Offbacker 0-0-0, Stein 9-0-22, Palmore 0-0-0, Huisman 0-0-0, Steidinger 0-0-0, Bachtold 3-0-6, Crane 1-0-3, Haab 1-0-2, Fox 3-1-7, Semerling 0-0-0, Schaffer 0-0-0, Karnes 2-0-5, Raby 2-0-5. Totals 21-1-52.

PBL

Mason Ecker 4-0-10, Drake Schrodt 1-2-5, Trey VanWinkle 1-0-2, Tanner Coe 0-0-0, Tommy Quinn 0-0-0, Austin Gooden 4-0-9, Andrew Swanson 0-0-0, Colton Coy 1-0-3, Jordan Thilmony 0-0-0, Dalton Busboom 1-1-3. Totals 12-3-32.

3-pointers – Praire Central 7 (Stein 4, Crane, Karnes, Raby). PBL 5 (Ecker 2, Schrodt, Gooden, Coy).