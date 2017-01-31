GCMS boys basketball defeats Fieldcrest 56-34

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
GIBSON CITY — The offensive duo of senior Tucker Cribbett and sophomore Ryland Holt scored almost as many points as the entire Fieldcrest team as they led Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to a 56-34 victory.
Cribbett swished eight field goals and scored 20 points while Holt chipped in with 13 points as the Falcons clobbered the Knights in a game played in Gibson City.
GCMS held the Knights to only two points in the second quarter as the Falcons extended a 15-6 advantage to 31-8 at halftime. Cribbett had nine points in the first and second quarters each while Mitch McNutt had four first-quarter points and two second-quarter points and Holt had two points in the first quarter and five in the second.
In the third quarter, Holt had six points while Ben Freehill added a 3-pointer and Cribbett, McNutt, Sam Baillie and Bryce Barnes each had two points as GCMS outscored Fieldcrest 17-12.
Freehill added four points for the Falcons in the fourth quarter while Ben Retherford and Connor Birky each had two points.
In addition to Cribbett’s 20 points and Holt’s 13, McNutt and Freehill added eight and seven points, respectively, while Barnes, Baillie, Birky and Retherford each had two points.
GCMS 56, Fieldcrest 34
FLD 6 2 12 14 — 34
GCMS 15 16 17 8 — 56
Fieldcrest
Carls 1-0-3, Grandy 2-2-6, May 2-2-7, Naas 3-0-7, Cook 0-0-0, Johnson 2-2-6, Nix 1-0-2, Overacker 0-0-0, Wells 0-0-0, Moritz 1-0-3. Totals 12-6-34.
GCMS
Tucker Cribbett 8-2-20, Ben Freehill 3-0-7, Keegan Allen 0-0-0, Austin Allen 0-0-0, Mitch McNutt 4-0-8, Alec Johnson 0-0-0, Ryland Holt 6-0-13, Bryce Barnes 1-0-2, Same Baillie 1-0-2, Connor Birky 1-0-2, Kyle Freehill 0-0-0, Ben Retherford 1-0-2. Totals 25-2-56.
3-pointers — Fieldcrest 4 (May, Naas, Wells, Carls). GCMS 4 (Cribbett 2, Freehill, Holt).
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.