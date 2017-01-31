PBL boys basketball defeats Iroquois West in SVC Tournament quarterfinals

GILMAN — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team won 71-42 Tuesday over Iroquois West in the quarterfinals of the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament.

The Panthers led 26-7 at the end of the first quarter and 51-16 at halftime.

Top-seeded PBL will face No. 4-seeded South Newton in the SVC Tournament semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday in Onarga. The Rebels defeated fifth-seeded Cissna Park 49-46 in its quarterfinal game while No. 2 seed Watseka defeated Clifton Central 76-38.