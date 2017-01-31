PBL boys basketball defeats Iroquois West in SVC Tournament quarterfinals

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
GILMAN — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team won 71-42 Tuesday over Iroquois West in the quarterfinals of the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament.
The Panthers led 26-7 at the end of the first quarter and 51-16 at halftime.
Top-seeded PBL will face No. 4-seeded South Newton in the SVC Tournament semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday in Onarga. The Rebels defeated fifth-seeded Cissna Park 49-46 in its quarterfinal game while No. 2 seed Watseka defeated Clifton Central 76-38.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.