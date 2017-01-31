PBL eighth-grade boys basketball defeats GCMS in four-overtime regional semifinal game

- Our Sites
ONARGA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 39-34 over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a four-overtime IESA Class 3A Onarga Regional semifinal game on Monday.
The Panthers will face top-seeded Watseka Glenn Raymond, which defeated Bismarck-Henning 48-19 in the other semifinal, in the regional championship game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
