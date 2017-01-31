Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Boys' Basketball

PBL High School boys basketball stat leaders (as of Monday, Jan. 30)

Tue, 01/31/2017 - 10:58am | The Ford County Record

Points per game    PPG/TP
Andrew Zenner    16/288
Luke Fitton    13.6/230
Cole Eshleman    11.9/215
Colton Kleinert    5.8/106
Dalton Coplea    5.1/87
Austin Sanders    3.1/27
Tyler Pichon    3/54
Tom Henrichs    2.2/26
Jaxson Coplea    2/37
Luis Rodriguez    2/31
Keaton Krumwiede    1.5/21
Brady Barfield    1.4/11
Field-goal pct.    Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Luke Fitton    71 (98/139)
Andrew Zenner    50 (104/209)
Jaxson Coplea    48
Colton Kleinert    47
Cole Eshleman    45 (76/170)
3-pt. FG Pct.        Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Andrew Zenner    45 (51/113)
Austin Sanders    44
Tyler Pichon    42
Jaxson Coplea    40
Brady Barfield    40
Colton Kleinert    38
Cole Eshleman    35 (31/88)
Free-throw pct.    Pct. (FTM/FTA)
Brady Barfield    100
Tyler Pichon    89
Dalton Coplea    76 (26/34)
Luis Rodriguez    73
Jaxson Coplea    71
Andrew Zenner    68 (19/28)
Colton Kleinert    67 (16/24)
Cole Eshleman    64 (34/53)
Tom Henrichs    64
Rebounds per game    RPG/TR
Andrew Zenner    8/144
Luke Fitton    5.8/104
Dalton Coplea    2.8/47
Cole Eshleman    2.7/49
Tom Henrichs    2.1/23
Assists per game    APG/TA
Dalton Coplea    5/85
Cole Eshleman    3.8/53
Andrew Zenner    1/22
Luis Rodriguez    1/21
Steals        TS
Cole Eshleman    24
Dalton Coplea    21
Andrew Zenner     16
Luke Fitton    11
Colton Kleinert    9
Tyler Pichon    8
Jaxson Coplea    7
Luis Rodriguez    7

Comments

The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments