Points per game PPG/TP
Andrew Zenner 16/288
Luke Fitton 13.6/230
Cole Eshleman 11.9/215
Colton Kleinert 5.8/106
Dalton Coplea 5.1/87
Austin Sanders 3.1/27
Tyler Pichon 3/54
Tom Henrichs 2.2/26
Jaxson Coplea 2/37
Luis Rodriguez 2/31
Keaton Krumwiede 1.5/21
Brady Barfield 1.4/11
Field-goal pct. Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Luke Fitton 71 (98/139)
Andrew Zenner 50 (104/209)
Jaxson Coplea 48
Colton Kleinert 47
Cole Eshleman 45 (76/170)
3-pt. FG Pct. Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Andrew Zenner 45 (51/113)
Austin Sanders 44
Tyler Pichon 42
Jaxson Coplea 40
Brady Barfield 40
Colton Kleinert 38
Cole Eshleman 35 (31/88)
Free-throw pct. Pct. (FTM/FTA)
Brady Barfield 100
Tyler Pichon 89
Dalton Coplea 76 (26/34)
Luis Rodriguez 73
Jaxson Coplea 71
Andrew Zenner 68 (19/28)
Colton Kleinert 67 (16/24)
Cole Eshleman 64 (34/53)
Tom Henrichs 64
Rebounds per game RPG/TR
Andrew Zenner 8/144
Luke Fitton 5.8/104
Dalton Coplea 2.8/47
Cole Eshleman 2.7/49
Tom Henrichs 2.1/23
Assists per game APG/TA
Dalton Coplea 5/85
Cole Eshleman 3.8/53
Andrew Zenner 1/22
Luis Rodriguez 1/21
Steals TS
Cole Eshleman 24
Dalton Coplea 21
Andrew Zenner 16
Luke Fitton 11
Colton Kleinert 9
Tyler Pichon 8
Jaxson Coplea 7
Luis Rodriguez 7
