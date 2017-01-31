PBL sixth-grade boys basketball 'B' team defeats Prairie Central 31-27

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda sixth-grade boys basketball “B” team defeated Prairie Central 31-27 on Monday.

Beau Kleinert had 10 points for the Panthers while Aaron Kavajecz had eight points, Cole Purvis and Ephraim Johnson each had four points, Peyton Hutchcraft had three points and O’Quinn Gerdes had two points.

The PBL “A” team lost 32-24 to Prairie Central.

Jeremiah Ager had 11 points for the Panthers while Kayden Snelling had five points, Aiden Johnson had four points and Ty Graham and Ethan Donaldson each had two points.



6th-grade boys

“A” game

Prairie Central 32, PBL 24

PC 11 9 10 2 — 32

PBL 5 6 4 9 — 24

Prairie Central

Haberkorn 8-3-21, Bazzell 2-0-4, Palmer 0-0-0, Fehr 0-0-0, Ferrel 0-0-0, Friedman 2-0-5, Hammond 0-0-0, Gibson 0-0-0, Hoffman 0-0-0, Decker 0-0-0, Stork 0-0-0, Fogarty 1-0-2, Steinwartz 0-0-0, Bahler 0-0-0. Totals 13-3-32.

PBL

Ty Graham 1-0-2, Jeremiah Ager 4-1-11, Ethan Donaldson 1-0-2, Peyton Hutchcraft 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 1-2-4, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Kayden Snelling 2-1-5, Kendall Swanson 0-0-0. Totals 9-4-24

3-pointers — Prairie Central 3 (Haberkorn 2, Friedman). PBL 2 (Ager 2).



“B” game

PBL 31, Prairie Central 27

PC 6 8 7 6 — 27

PBL 6 3 4 18 — 31

Prairie Central

Hoffman 1-0-2, Stork 1-1-3, Bahler 2-0-4, Quinn 0-0-0, Livengood 0-0-0, Bippus 1-1-3, Hammond 1-0-2, Sheridan 1-0-2, Hanson 0-1-1, Mashburn 1-0-2, Decker 3-0-6, Gibson 0-0-0, Stiensultz 0-2-2. Totals 11-5-27.

PBL

Cole Purvis 2-0-4, O’Quinn Gerdes 0-2-2, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 2-0-4, Peyton Hutchcraft 0-3-3, Beau Kleinert 5-0-10, Jonathan Craig 0-0-0, Aaron Kavajecz 3-2-8. Totals 12-7-31.