Dawson Magrini (11) scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Rantoul St. Malachy seventh-grade boys basketball team's 28-26 win over Tri-Point Wednesday night in Saunemin. Magrini's game-winning layup with 2.3 seconds left captured a sectional championship for the Tigers, who will play in the Elite Eight at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at East Peoria Central Junior High School.

SAUNEMIN – Tri-Point Junior High School was only a few points away from having a third state-bound basketball team for the 2016-17 school year.

The Tri-Point seventh-grade boys basketball team was tied at 26-26 with 6.6 seconds left in regulation in Wednesday’s IESA Class 1A Saunemin Sectional championship game.

Rantoul St. Malachy pulled away, however, as Dawson Magrini received an inbound pass from Eli Wilhelm and scored on a driving layup with 2.3 seconds remaining. Magrini then intercepted Bobby Mogged’s inbound pass attempt for Connor Cardenas at halfcourt to seal a 28-26 victory for his Tigers.

“I thought our boys played tough. They fought hard, and it just didn't go our way in the end,” Cahill said. “We played them before, so we kind of knew what they were a little bit. It was a great game, just like it was before. It came down to the final seconds, just like last time.”

Tyler Read hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining to tie the game at 26-26.

The Raiders started the fourth quarter trailing 20-16 before Read hit a 3-pointer to cut Tri-Point’s deficit to 20-19 with 5:33 left in the final quarter.

“It worked out pretty well. Tyler's got a pretty good shot. He gave us a little spark off the bench and gave a little motivation to the guys,” Cahill said.

Magrini made two free throws with 2:34 left before Cardenas made a basket. After Magrini scored on a layup in transition, Cardenas drained two foul shots with 1:21 remaining to make the score 24-23.

The game started as a defensive struggle as Magrini and Wilhelm each scored a basket for St. Malachy before Tri-Point’s Ayden McNeill tallied a bucket to cut the Raiders’ deficit to 4-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Mogged tied the game with a jump shot with 4:44 left in the second quarter before St. Malachy regained the lead three times to take an 11-8 lead into halftime. Magrini and Adrian Salinas each scored on an offensive-rebound putback for St. Malachy and McNeill and Cardenas each made a basket for Tri-Point to tie the game at 8-8 before Alex Warner made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 45 seconds left in the first half.

St. Malachy started the second half with a 6-0 run as Wilhelm made a basket, Magrini scored on a steal and fastbreak layup about 30 seconds into the third quarter and Caleb Nietzel added a bucket.

Tri-Point came back with two baskets by Mogged before Magrini and Mogged exchanged free throws to make the score 18-13 with 1:27 left in the third quarter. Read then made the first of his three 3-pointers of the game.

Read led the Raiders with nine points while Mogged had seven points, Cardenas had six points and McNeill had four points. For St. Malachy, Magrini led with 17 points while grabbing 11 rebounds.

While St. Malachy (17-2) will play in the first round of the 1A state meet against Bartonville Monroe (22-1) at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Tri-Point ends its season with a record of 11-10.

While the record may have barely been above .500, Cahill said his team was ready for the 1A postseason after playing games against Twin County Conference teams like 3A squads Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Watseka Glenn Raymond.

“With the conference we're playing in, we're one of the smallest schools in our conference,” Cahill said. “We're playing a lot of 2A and 3A schools, so playing those schools gives us pretty good competition to go off, so when we do get into our tournament playing other schools that are 1A like us, it gives them a good feeling when they get into our tournament. The competition helps us.”

Tri-Point’s basketball season is not over as the Raiders’ eighth-grade boys basketball team avenged a regular-season loss with a 47-29 victory in the IESA Class 1A Saunemin Regional semifinals.

“Going from there and learning how to finally jell together here at the end of the season, they're playing their best ball,” Cahill said. “That's the way you want to start playing going into the tournament. It was a big win getting there.”

The Tri-Point eighth-graders will face Saunemin in the regional championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday, hoping to add a fourth regional title for the school along with the seventh- and eighth-grade girls and the seventh-grade boys.

“All four basketball levels will then have claimed a regional,” Cahill said. “That'd look pretty good. It's been a good year for Tri-Point basketball so far. Hopefully, we'll keep it going tomorrow. It's a pretty good season for us so far.”

Rantoul St. Malachy 28, Tri-Point 26

RAN 4 7 9 8 -- 28

TP 2 6 8 10 -- 26

Rantoul St. Malachy (17-2)

Alex Warner 1-0-3, Dawson Magrini 6-5-17, Eli Wilhelm 2-0-4, Adrian Salinas 1-0-2, Caleb Nietzel 1-0-2. Totals 11-5-28.

Tri-Point (11-10)

Bobby Mogged 3-1-7, Ayden McNeill 2-0-4, Connor Cardenas 2-2-6, Tyler Read 3-0-9. Totals 10-3-26.

3-pointers – Tri-Point 3 (Read 3). St. Malachy (Warner).