PBL eighth-grade boys basketball team loses 34-30 to Watseka Glenn Raymond in IESA Class 3A Onarga Regional championship game

ONARGA – If, for whatever reason, the first quarter of Thursday’s IESA Class 3A Onarga Regional championship game was negated, Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s eighth-grade boys basketball team would have been one game away from state.

Through the last three quarters of the game, No. 2-seeded PBL outscored top-seeded Watseka 28-22, but a 12-2 first-quarter deficit eventually led the Panthers to a 34-30 loss.

“We fought back. We just kind of ran out of time at the end,” PBL eighth-grade coach Sam Schmale said.

Glenn Raymond started the first quarter with an 8-0 run as Drew Wittenborn started the scoring with a two-point field goal and a 3-pointer before Jameson Cluver made a free throw with 3:04 left in the first quarter and Tek Batjargal made a basket. After Brett Giese tallied PBL’s lone first-quarter points via free throws with 1:45 remaining in the quarter, the Utes went on a 7-0 run as Batgargal and Wittenborn each added a basket in the first quarter before Ethan LaBelle nailed a 3-pointer to extend Glenn Raymond’s lead to 15-2 early in the second quarter.

From there, PBL went on a 6-0 run as Gavin Coplea, Giese and Kurtis Adkins each made a bucket to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 15-8. Batjargal made two free throws with 3:10 left in the second quarter before Adkins and Batgargal exchanged baskets to make the score 19-10 before Adkins tallied another two-point field goal to cut PBL’s deficit to 19-12 at halftime.

“I was proud of the way the kids fought to come back and get into the game because it could have gotten away from us early,” Schmale said. “We got a little settled and were able to get the ball inside a few times and get some buckets and get ourselves back into it.”

Glenn Raymond began the third quarter on a 5-0 run as Batjargal made a basket and Wittenborn notched a 3-pointer to extend the Utes’ lead to 24-12. Giese then made a basket to cut PBL’s deficit to 24-14 before Batjargal and Giese exchanged buckets to make the score 26-16.

Batjargal scored again to extend Glenn Raymond’s lead to 28-18 before Giese tallied his third bucket of the quarter to make the score 28-20 at the end of the third quarter.

“They were able to get a couple of buckets to extend it again,” Schmale said. “They were able to get the ball in the high post a couple of times and get some buckets, and we just had a hard time shutting that down tonight.”

After PBL failed to score on its first possession of the third quarter, the Utes hung on to the ball for nearly two minutes on their ensuing possession before Batjargal scored to extend Glenn Raymond’s lead to 30-20.

Jarred Gronsky then scored while getting fouled with 3:18 left in the game to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 30-22 before scoring on a running jump shot to make the score 30-24.

With 1:05 left in the game, a flagrant foul led to a free throw made by Wittenborn that extended the Utes’ lead to 31-24. Batjargal then made two more foul shots to further extend the advantage to 33-24.

Giese scored to cut PBL’s deficit to 33-26 before Glenn Raymond turned the ball over with 50.6 seconds remaining. With 22.8 seconds left, Gronsky made a basket to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 33-28.

With 18.2 seconds remaining, Wittenborg made a free throw to make the score 34-28 before Giese scored on an offensive-rebound putback with 0.9 seconds remaining to conclude the scoring at 34-30.

Giese finished the game with 14 points while Gronsky and Adkins each had six points and Coplea added four points for PBL, which finished its season with a 12-9 record.

“It was a great season. I'm proud of the kids. I loved working with them,” Schmale said. “It's a disappointing way to end the season, but I'm definitely proud of the way the kids fought tonight. I think they showed a lot of heart. It was just a good defensive effort for a while in the second and third quarter. It just got away from us toward the end.”

Schmale said he likes the prospects of his eighth-grade group as it gets ready to enter high school.

“Hopefully, they get better, and we'll see what they do in high school. I think this group has a bright future ahead of them,” Schmale said. “We'll see what happens.”

For the Utes, Batjargal and Wittenborn each scored in double figures with 18 and 12 points, respectively. Glenn Raymond (18-3) will face Clifton J.L. Nash (21-1) in the sectional round at 6:30 p.m. next Wednesday in Clifton.

“Credit goes to Watseka. They're a heck of a basketball team,” Schmale said. “They've got an excellent coach, and we wish them luck on Wednesday.”

Watseka Glenn Raymond 34, PBL 30

PBL 2 10 8 10 -- 30

WAT 12 7 8 6 -- 34

PBL (12-9)

Trevor Masterson 0-0-0, Gavin Coplea 2-0-4, Brett Giese 6-2-14, Landon Wilson 0-0-0, Jarred Gronsky 3-0-6, Kurtis Adkins 3-0-6, Isaac Denault 0-0-0. Totals 14-2-30.

Glenn Raymond (18-3)

Conner Curry 0-0-0, Drew Wittenborn 4-2-12, Brayden Haines 0-0-0, Shawn Farris 0-0-0, Ethan LaBelle 1-0-3, Jameson Cluver 0-1-1, Tek Batgargal 7-4-18. Totals 12-7-34.

3-pointers – Glenn Raymond 3 (Wittenborn 2, LaBelle).