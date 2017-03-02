GCMS boys basketball loses 45-30 to Ridgeview

GIBSON CITY -- Buckets were hard to come by during Friday night's Heart of Illinois clash between Ridgeview and GCMS.

In the end, the hoop was slightly bigger for the visiting Mustangs that collected the 45-30 victory.

The two teams entered the locker room with the score sitting at a lowly 19-15 lead for Ridgeview. Only two field goals were scored in the second quarter. Both were by the Mustangs; and, both were uncontested layups.

Corey Graham was the first to convert. He stole a GCMS pass and sprinted to the other end for the bucket. Noah Young followed a bit later, stealing a pass and dribbling behind the back and getting to the rim.

Fast forward to less than two minutes remaining in the game, and Ridgeview still had a four-point lead. GCMS junior Mitch McNutt landed two free throws - his only points of the game - to bring the game within four. The Falcons followed with a defensive possession that sent Young to the line for a bonus free-throw opportunity.

The senior missed the shot, but Jacob Donaldson cleaned up for his teammate, rebounding the ball and scoring to give Ridgeview a 36-30 lead.

"We had two guys under the rim, and it took an extra bounce, and they got a tip out on it," Falcons coach Ryan Tompkins said. "It was very similar to play when (Young) hit a three to tie it at the Shirk Center. It was a tough break."

After a missed shot by GCMS senior Tucker Cribbett on the other end of the court, the Falcons were forced to foul. Mustang senior Tyler McCormick converted both bonus free throws. Graham, who had an important steal in the first half, picked the ball off again on the Falcons' next possession.

McCormick scored and was fouled on the other end, and after the made free throw to finish the three-point play, Ridgeview held a 41-30, and the game was all but final in the scorebook.

The top two GCMS scorers this season, Cribbett and McNutt, were held to two points each -- all four earned at the charity stripe. Sophomore Bryce Barnes led the Falcons with 10 points, and senior Sam Baillie added six.

Ridgeview 45, GCMS 30

RID 13 6 12 14 -- 45

GCMS 11 4 9 6 -- 30

Ridgeview

Donaldson 6-3-15, McCormick 5-5-16, Tongate 0-1-1, Young 3-2-8, Graham 2-0-5, Kelly 0-0-0, Zimmerman 0-0-0, Nunamaker 0-0-0, Rios-Narciso 0-0-0, Villegas 0-0-0, Hofmann 0-0-0. Totals 16-11-45.

GCMS

Tucker Cribbett 0-2-2, Ben Freehill 0-1-1, Keegan Allen 2-0-5, Austin Allen 0-0-0, Mitch McNutt 0-2-2, Alec Johnson 0-0-0, Ryland Holt 2-0-4, Bryce Barnes 3-4-10, Sam Baillie 2-2-6, Connor Birky 0-0-0, Kyle Freehill 0-0-0, Ben Retherford 0-0-0. Totals 9-11-30.

3-pointers – Ridgeview 2 (McCormick, Graham). GCMS (K. Allen).