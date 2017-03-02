PBL boys basketball escapes with 46-44 victory over South Newton in SVC Tournament semifinals; Fitton makes buzzer-beating shot for game-winner

ONARGA – A familiar scene unfolded in Friday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game between Paxton-Buckley-Loda and South Newton’s boys basketball teams.

As the conference tournament’s top seed, the Panthers went into the game, held at Iroquois West Middle School, as the team favored to win, but needed a basket in the final seconds to break a 44-44 tie to obtain a victory.

More than 11 months ago, PBL was a higher seed in the IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional semifinals – also held at IWMS -- against Watseka, but needed a game-winning basket by Andrew Zenner with 3.4 seconds remaining to advance past the underdog Warriors.

With 2.4 seconds remaining in Friday’s SVC Tournament semifinal game, fourth-seeded South Newton tried not to let history repeat itself

After the Rebels -- with a foul to give -- fouled Zenner, South Newton’s Craig Wheelock bear-hugged Zenner on PBL’s ensuing inbound attempt.

“We knew they were going to be hugging Zenner on any play, so we tried to get him to set a back screen,” PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said.

Luke Fitton received the inbound pass and scored on a buzzer-beating layup to give the Panthers the 46-44 victory over the Rebels.

“That's what we were trying to do,” Schonauer said. “Luke just fought through a lot of contact. He was probably getting fouled, but he was able to get open and made the shot. It's a great win for us.”

***

Before Fitton could play the hero for PBL, the Panthers first had to overcome some shaky play to start the game.

After South Newton’s Johnny Lanie and Fitton exchanged buckets to tie the game at 2-2, the Rebels went on a 9-0 run as Carson Anderson hit a 3-pointer, Evan Stitz added a basket and Jay Hammel scored while being fouled with 3:01 left in the first quarter before another Hammel basket extended South Newton’s lead to 11-2 as PBL called timeout with 1:58 left in the first quarter.

Fitton scored on a Tyler Pichon assist before Hammel added another bucket to make the score 13-4. Cole Eshleman then made two free throws with 2.9 seconds remaining to cut PBL’s deficit to 13-6 to end the opening quarter.

A 3-pointer by Lanie extended the Rebels’ lead to its biggest margin at 16-6 before Jaxson Coplea hit a 3-pointer for the Panthers. After Hammel scored on a steal and driving layup, Coplea hit another trey to cut PBL’s deficit to 18-12.

Wheelock made two free throws with 4:45 remaining in the second quarter to extend South Newton’s lead to 20-12. After Zenner scored a bucket to make the score 20-14, a Wheelock offensive-rebound putback extended the Rabels’ lead to 22-14.

With a free throw made by Eshleman with 30.6 seconds left in the first half, PBL went into halftime trailing 22-15.

The Panthers finished the first half committing 11 turnovers, including passes thrown out of bounds by Fitton with 31 seconds left in the first quarter and by Pichon with 7:06 left in the second quarter.

“(South Newton’s) well-coached. They're going to run offense. They're going to guard you,” Schonauer said. “We just were so bad in the first half. We were just throwing the ball all over the place. The guys' minds were still stuck in Bloomington at the cheerleading competition, I think.

“They didn't come ready to play tonight, but in the end, we were able to gut one out. I'm really proud of the way we competed, fought and battled. There are just some games each year where you don't play your best.”

***

Colton Kleinert started the third-quarter scoring with a basket before a defensive deflection by Fitton led to a bucket by Eshleman that cut PBL’s deficit to 22-19 with 7:09 remaining in the quarter.

The Rebels then extended their lead to 27-19 with a 5-0 run as Lanie made two buckets and Hammel drained a free throw with 5:36 left in the third quarter.

Eshleman then stole the ball and raced toward the basket to score on a fastbreak layup to cut PBL’s deficit to 27-21. Eshleman then made two foul shots with 4:30 remaining in the third quarter to make the score 27-23. After two free throws by Stitz extended South Newton’s lead to 29-23 with 5:36 left in the quarter, Kleinert then made two from the charity stripe with 3:03 left in the third quarter to make the score 29-25.

Hammel made a basket to extend the Rebels’ lead back to six points at 31-25 before a Zenner 3-pointer cut PBL’s deficit to 31-28. A Stitz basket made the score 33-28 before Kleinert scored while being fouled with 26.3 seconds left in the third quarter to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 33-30 as the game entered the fourth quarter.

Luis Rodriguez then stole the ball on South Newton’s first possession of the fourth quarter and scored on PBL’s ensuing possession to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 33-32.

After a free throw by Anderson with 7:15 remaining and a bucket by Lanie extended the Rebels’ lead to 36-32 and a basket by Zenner cut PBL’s deficit to 36-34, two free throws by Lanie made the score 38-34 with 6:02 remaining.

A diving steal by Rodriguez and an offensive rebound by Zenner led to a basket by Zenner off a Fitton assist that cut the Panthers’ deficit to 38-36 before three defensive steals led to three consecutive baskets for PBL.

“That's something we've been working on here in the last few weeks,” Schonauer said. “The game didn't play out like we wanted it to, but we had it there when we needed it. We've got some quick, scrappy and feisty kids who are pretty gritty, and it showed tonight. They battled back and gave themselves a chance to win and executed at the very end of the game to get a good win against a good basketball team.”

An Eshleman steal and an offensive rebound by Fitton led to a game-tying bucket by Zenner before Eshleman stole the ball again with 2:52 remaining in the game. The South Newton turnover led to a go-ahead basket by Eshleman via a Dalton Coplea assist that gave the Panthers their first lead of the game at 40-38.

With 2:21 remaining, Dalton Coplea intercepted a Rebels pass to set up a basket by Zenner that extended PBL’s lead to 42-38 with 1:59 left in the game.

“It was a game where we just kind of gutted it out,” Schonauer said. “We didn't come ready to play. We didn't play very well. It's something we've been trying to get this group to do all year – just compete and play basketball. When things kind of got tough, there wasn't much else to do other than just play basketball, and they did. They got stops and we got scores and finished the game at the end when we needed to.”

***

A 3-pointer by Lanie cut the Rebels’ deficit to 42-41 with 1:43 remaining in the game before Dalton Coplea scored on a driving layup with 1:29 left.

With 59 seconds remaining, Lanie tallied another trey to tie the game at 44-44 to set up Fitton’s game-winner.

Zenner and Eshleman each finished the game scoring in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively, for PBL while Kleinert, Jaxson Coplea and Fitton each scored six points and Dalton Coplea and Luis Rodriguez each scored two points.

For South Newton, Lanie finished the game with 19 points while Hammel also scored in double figures with 11 points.

***

The Panthers (13-6) will face No. 2-seeded Watseka in the SVC Tournament championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday seeking their first conference tourney title since 2011.

Watseka, which is tied with PBL for first place in the SVC regular-season standings, reached the title game by defeating No. 3-seeded Dwight 64-59.

“Our kids are looking forward to it,” Schonauer said. “It's an opportunity to win the conference tournament. We haven't done that for several years. Our seniors have had really great careers here at PBL. One thing they've never done is win the conference tournament, so they get an opportunity to do it tomorrow night. We'll shake this one off. We're happy we won. We're going to come ready to play much better tomorrow night. We're hoping for a good battle, a good fight. Hopefully, we'll come out on top.”

PBL 46, South Newton 44

SN 13 9 11 11 -- 44

PBL 6 9 15 16 -- 46

South Newton

Nick Babcock 0-0-0, Johnny Lanie 7-2-19, Marcum Sanders 0-0-0, Carson Anderson 1-1-4, Jay Hammel 5-1-11, Evan Stitz 2-2-6, Craig Wheelock 1-2-4. Totals 16-8-44.

PBL (13-6)

Dalton Coplea 1-0-2, Keaton Krumwiede 0-0-0, Luis Rodriguez 1-0-2, Tyler Pichon 0-0-0, Colton Kleinert 2-2-6, Jaxson Coplea 2-0-6, Cole Eshleman 3-5-11, Luke Fitton 3-0-6, Andrew Zenner 6-0-13. Totals 18-7-46.

3-pointers – South Newton 4 (Lanie 3, Anderson). PBL 3 (J. Coplea 2, Zenner).