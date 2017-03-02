Tri-Point eighth-grade boys basketball wins regional championship

- Our Sites
SAUNEMIN – The Tri-Point eighth-grade boys basketball team defeated Saunemin 36-31 in the IESA Class 1A Saunemin Regional championship game.
The Raiders (7-11) will return to Saunemin to face Cissna Park (9-10) in the sectional round at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
