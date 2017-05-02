PBL loses 71-61 to Watseka in SVC Tournament title game

The final seconds tick away as Watseka defeats PBL in the SVC Tournament championship game held Saturday in Onarga.

ONARGA – Something had to give.

Watseka and Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s boys basketball teams each went into Saturday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship game looking to end a title drought.

With its 71-61 win over PBL, No. 2-seeded Watseka (19-5) won its first conference tournament championship since 2005. With their loss, the top-seeded Panthers (14-7) still have not won an SVC Tournament championship since 2011.

“They played a lot harder than we did, and that's unfortunate. In a championship game, you'd hope guys would step up and play better than this, but hat's off to Watseka. They played really well tonight,” PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. “I'm just a little bit disappointed that our guys didn't come out better in a championship game in a great environment. We allowed them to dictate everything tonight.”

***

Even though the two teams had not met in the 2016-17 prior to Saturday, Watseka and PBL met for the fourth time in two years in the SVC Tournament title game.

The Panthers won all three matchups last year, including a 60-58 victory in the IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional semifinals in Onarga – the same building in which Saturday’s conference championship game was held.

“It's always a good game. Coach Cluver does a great job with his group,” Schonauer said. “They get after it defensively and really push the ball offensively.”

In that regional semifinal, PBL had to overcome a fourth-quarter deficit.

There was no comeback on Saturday.

Watseka’s Brandan Fletcher and PBL’s Dalton Coplea exchanged 3-pointers before Nathan Schroeder scored a basket and Hunter Lee converted on a three-point play with 3:49 left in the first quarter to give the Warriors an 8-3 lead.

After Coplea scored on a driving layup, Watseka went on a 6-0 run as Fletcher made a basket before stealing the ball and racing toward a fastbreak layup to make the score 12-7 and Schroeder added a bucket to extend the Warriors’ lead to 14-7.

The Panthers’ Luke Fitton and Colton Kleinert each recorded a basket before Cole Eshleman stole the ball and raced to a fastbreak layup and converted a free throw out of another steal to cut PBL’s deficit to 14-12 with 48.8 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Lance Dittrich then scored while being fouled with 29.9 seconds left in the first quarter to extend Watseka’s lead to 16-12 at the end of the quarter.

The Warriors started the second quarter with an 8-0 run as Castonguay made two 3-pointers and Dittrich added a two-point field goal to extend their team’s lead to 24-12 with 5:35 remaining in the second quarter.

Eshleman then made a free throw with 5:18 left in the second quarter before Fletcher made a bucket to make the score 26-14. From there, PBL went on a 7-0 run as Eshleman made a 3-pointer before scoring on a fastbreak layup off a steal to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 26-19 before an offensive-rebound putback by Fitton made the score 26-21.

Schroeder then made a 3-pointer to extend Watseka’s lead to 29-21 before PBL ended the first half on a 5-0 run as Zenner made a 3-pointer and Fitton scored on a buzzer-beating offensive-rebound putback to cut the Panthers’ halftime deficit to 29-26.

***

It did not take long for Watseka to swing the momentum back in their favor as it started the third quarter on an 8-0 run.

Lee received a lob pass to score two points before Fletcher and Schroeder each made a bucket to extend the Warriors’ lead to 35-26 with seven minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Schroeder added a bucket to make the score 37-26 before Eshleman ended the run with a bucket to cut PBL’s deficit to 37-28. Zenner then scored on a Coplea assist to make the score 37-30 before Watseka extended its lead with a 10-0 spurt.

Castonguay made a free throw with 4:37 remaining in the third quarter and Schroeder added a foul shot with 4;03 left to extend the Warriors’ lead to 39-30 before Castonguay made a 3-pointer to make the score 42-30.

As Castonguay made his trey 3:26 left in the third quarter, Schonauer was called for a technical foul after Castonguay regained a possession on a steal attempt by PBL’s Luis Rodriguez. Castonguay made one of the resulting two free-throw opportunities to extend Watseka’s lead to 43-30.

The Warriors were called for their first foul of the second-half via a Fletcher non-shooting personal foul with 4:28 remaining in the fourth quarter. At that point, PBL had nine team fouls for the second half, and the foul on Fletcher resulted in a loud standing ovation from some of the PBL fans in the bleachers.

“The refereeing had nothing to do with this game,” Schonauer said. “We weren't very good, and they were good tonight. It happens sometimes. You hope you learn from it. You don't want it to happen, but it does. We just didn't come with a very good mindset tonight, and you can't take anything away from Watseka. They played great basketball tonight. Their kids played hard. They got after it. They were running the floor and playing with confidence. They shot the ball well, and they played a great game tonight, so I'm not going to take anything away from them.”

Ben Lyznicki and Lee each added a basket to Watseka’s third-quarter spurt before Zenner made a bucket to cut PBL’s deficit to 47-32. Lee then scored while being fouled with 1:45 left in the third quarter to make the score 49-32.

Rodriguez scored a basket before Castonguay made two free throws with 1:17 left in the third quarter to extend the Warriors’ lead to 51-34.

A putback by Fitton and a 3-pointer by Rodriguez cut PBL’s deficit to 51-39 a free throw by Castonguay extended Watseka’s lead to 52-39 as the game approached the fourth quarter.

“They played inspired basketball. They were really good all night,” Schonauer said. “They were definitely the more aggressive team tonight.”

***

Zenner and Fletcher exchanged 3-pointers to make the score 55-42 before a Tyler Pichon basket, a 3-pointer by Eshleman and another basket by Zenner cut the Panthers’ deficit to 55-49 with 6:14 left in the game.

Watseka responded with a couple of free throws by Schroeder and a basket by Castonguay before Eshleman tallied two foul shots with 3:57 remaining to make the score 59-51.

Baskets by Fletcher and Lee extended the Warriors’ lead to 63-51 before Lee scored on a layup off a steal to make the score 65-51.

A bucket by Eshleman and a 3-pointer by Zenner cut PBL’s deficit to 65-56 before Schroeder and Fitton exchanged baskets to make the score 67-58. Schroeder then made two free throws with 46.8 seconds remaining and two more foul shots with 35.5 seconds left to extend Watseka’s lead to 71-58.

Zenner then made his fourth 3-pointer of the game – and the Panthers’ eighth trey – to conclude the scoring at 71-61.

Eshleman led PBL in the scoring column with 19 points while Zenner and Fitton also scored in double figures with 18 and 10 points, respectively. Coplea and Luis Rodriguez each had five points while Pichon and Kleinert each added two points.

For Watseka, Schroeder led in scoring with 20 points while Castonguay and Fletcher each had 16 points and Lee added 13 points.

“Their kids really competed,” Schonauer said. “We've just got to get better, get over it and come back Monday with a better mindset.”

***

After a five-day layoff, the Panthers will travel to Watseka next Friday to face the Warriors looking to end another drought, as they hope to claim their first regular-season SVC title since 2012.

Watseka and PBL will enter the contest in a first-place with 5-0 conference records. Each team will have one SVC game left on their schedule afterwards.

“I think it's good news for us that we get to turn right back around here and have a good week of practice, and we get them again,” Schonauer said. “We'll see what kind of fight our kids have. We'll see what kind of competitiveness they have. If this doesn't motivate them to get after it this week in practice, I don't know what will.”

Watseka 71, PBL 61

WAT 16 13 23 19 -- 71

PBL 12 14 13 22 -- 61

Watseka (19-5)

Blake Castonguay 4-5-16, Joey Jaskula 0-0-0, Ben Lyznicki 1-0-2, Lance Dittrich 2-0-4, Brendan Fletcher 7-0-16, Nathan Schroeder 6-7-20, Hunter Lee 6-1-13. Totals 26-13-71.

PBL (14-7)

Dalton Coplea 2-0-5, Keaton Krumwiede 0-0-0, Tyler Pichon 1-0-2, Colton Kleinert 1-0-2, Jaxson Coplea 0-0-0, Cole Eshleman 6-5-19, Luke Fitton 5-0-10, Andrew Zenner 7-0-18. Totals 24-5-61.

3-pointers – Watseka 6 (Castonguay 3, Fletcher 2, Schroeder). PBL 8 (Zenner 4, Eshleman 2, D. Coplea, Rodriguez).