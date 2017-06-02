Shooters advance in Knights of Columbus free-throw contest

Winners on the girls’ side of Sunday’s Knights of Columbus free-throw contest: 9-year-old Ally Wright, 11-year-old Aubrey Gooden, 12-year-old Mia Sifuentes and 13-year-old Makenna Ecker.

PAXTON -- Father Paul Benson Knights for Columbus Council #8229 from St. Mary's and St. Joseph's Catholic Church's in Paxton and Loda sponsored their free-throw contest on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.

Winners advance to the Watseka District Contest on Feb. 12 at Glenn Raymond Middle School at 12:30 p.m.

On the girls’ side, the winners were 9-year-old Ally Wright, 11-year-old Aubrey Gooden, 12-year-old Mia Sifuentes and 13-year-old Makenna Ecker.

On the boys’ side, the winners were 9-year-old Tyler Cole, 10-year-old Darius Mackins, 11-year-old Aiden Johnson, 12-year-old Ty Graham, 13-year-old Cory Degarmo and 14-year-old Jarred Gronsky.