Shooters advance in Knights of Columbus free-throw contest

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
PAXTON -- Father Paul Benson Knights for Columbus Council #8229 from St. Mary's and St. Joseph's Catholic Church's in Paxton and Loda sponsored their free-throw contest on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.
Winners advance to the Watseka District Contest on Feb. 12 at Glenn Raymond Middle School at 12:30 p.m.
On the girls’ side, the winners were 9-year-old Ally Wright, 11-year-old Aubrey Gooden, 12-year-old Mia Sifuentes and 13-year-old Makenna Ecker.
On the boys’ side, the winners were 9-year-old Tyler Cole, 10-year-old Darius Mackins, 11-year-old Aiden Johnson, 12-year-old Ty Graham, 13-year-old Cory Degarmo and 14-year-old Jarred Gronsky.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.