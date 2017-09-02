Tri-Point eighth-grade boys basketball loses 43-30 to Cissna Park in first sectional appearance since 2001

Tri-Point’s Tyler Platz (11) and David Coleman (21) and Cissna Park’s Devin Hull (0) get on the floor for a loose ball during Wednesday’s IESA Class 1A Saunemin Sectional game.

SAUNEMIN – The 2016-17 basketball season came to an end for Tri-Point Junior High School on Wednesday.

The Tri-Point eighth-grade boys basketball team was the fourth team from its school to play in an IESA Class 1A sectional game this winter -- along with Tri-Point’s seventh-grade boys and the state-bound seventh- and eighth-grade girls teams -- when it faced Cissna Park on Wednesday in Saunemin.

When the Raiders won the Saunemin Regional championship the previous Thursday, it was their first regional title at that eighth-grade boys level since 2001.

“I'm very happy with that. That's a great accomplishment for them,” Tri-Point eighth-grade coach Steve Fink said. “The team played well. We started to jell over Christmas break.”

The Raiders fell short of a state appearance as Cissna Park defeated Tri-Point 43-30.

The Wildcats started the game with a 4-0 lead as Malaki Verkler and Ian Rogers each scored a basket before a 3-pointer by Tri-Point’s Jamie Schuerr cut the Raiders’ deficit to 4-3.

Rogers and Tri-Point’s Connor Cardenas each made a bucket before Cissna Park ended the first quarter on a 9-0 run.

Rogers made two more baskets before Ryan King added a bucket and Devin Hull nailed a 3-pointer to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 15-5.

Cissna Park’s Bryce Sluis started the second-quarter scoring by tallying a bucket off an assist from Verkler before Tri-Point’s Chace Cathcart nailed a free throw with 3:43 left in the second quarter to make the score 17-6.

That would be the only point the Raiders would score in the second quarter as the Wildcats ended the second quarter with a 4-0 run as Verkler made a bucket and Rogers scored on an offensive-rebound putback to extend Cissna Park’s lead to 21-6 at halftime.

Rogers started the third-quarter scoring with a three-point play before adding another bucket to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 26-6.

Tyler Platz then made two free throws with 3:20 left in the third quarter to cut Tri-Point’s deficit to 26-8. After Rogers scored another basket, Cardenas made a 3-pointer to cut Tri-Point’s deficit to 28-11 as the third quarter came to an end.

In the final quarter, the Raiders outscored Cissna Park 19-15.

“If they played as hard in the first half as they played in the second half, we'd still be going, but there's not much you can do about that,” Fink said.

The Raiders started the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run as Cardenas hit a 3-pointer before Cathcart added a couple of free throws with 5:17 remaining and Platz added a bucket.

Sluis made a field goal before a Platz free throw with 4:02 left in the game to cut the Raiders’ deficit to 30-19. Rogers made two free throws with 2:53 remaining and two more with 2:35 remaining to make the score 34-19 before baskets by Cardenas and Cathcart and two foul shots by Cardenas with 2:14 remaining cut Tri-Point’s deficit to 34-25.

Cissna Park’s Gavin Savoree scored a bucket and made a free throw to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 37-25 with 1:28 remaining before Platz made a 3-pointer to cut the Raiders’ deficit to 37-28.

Sluis made two free throws with 1:10 left in the game and Justin Tillman added a bucket to extend Cissna Park’s lead to 41-28. After Cathcart made a basket, Sluis made 2-of-4 free-throws in the final 20 seconds of the game to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 43-30.

Cardenas led Tri-Point (7-14) in scoring with 12 points while Platz had eight points, Cathcart had seven points and Schuerr had three points.

For Cissna Park (10-10) -- which will face Peoria Limestone Walters (22-0) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the state tournament at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington -- Rogers finished with 21 points while Sluis had eight points, Verkler had four points, Savoree and Hull each had three points and Tillman and King each had two points.

Cissna Park 43, Tri-Point 30

CP 15 6 7 15 -- 43

TP 5 1 5 19 -- 30

Cissna Park (10-10)

Devin Hull 1-0-3, Ian Rogers 8-5-21, Gavin Savoree 1-1-3, Justin Tillman 1-0-2, Tanner Garrison 0-0-0, Malaki Verkler 2-0-4, Bryce Sluis 2-4-8, Brayden Sinn 0-0-0, Samuel Kaeb 0-0-0, Brad Stock 0-0-0, Brendan Trumann 0-0-0, Ryan King 1-0-2. Totals 16-10-43.

Tri-Point (7-14)

Jose Amador 0-0-0, Tyler Platz 2-3-8, Chace Cathcart 2-3-7, Bobby Mogged 0-0-0, Nathan Jamen 0-0-0, David Coleman 0-0-0, Jamie Schuerr 1-0-3, Connor Cardenas 4-2-12, Logan Cooper 0-0-0, Aaron Hughes 0-0-0. Totals 9-8-30.

3-pointers – Cissna Park (Hull). Tri-Point 4 (Cardenas 2, Platz, Schuerr).