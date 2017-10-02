GCMS boys basketball loses 49-46 in overtime to Eureka

GCMS’s Mitch McNutt attempts a floater on the last play of regulation during Friday’s game against Eureka. The miss led to overtime.

EUREKA — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team led by as much as six points during the fourth quarter, but host Eureka turned the tables and earned an overtime win, 49-46, on Friday night.

The Hornets scored five unanswered points to end the fourth quarter, capped by a three-point play by Alex Brittain with 41.5 seconds remaining. GCMS (18-8) called a timeout with 9.9 seconds on the clock. With one foul to give before putting the Falcons into the bonus, Eureka’s Keaton Greene grabbed GCMS sophomore Ben Freehill. In doing so, 2.5 ran from the clock.

With 7.4 left in the game, the ball was in the hands of Mitch McNutt. The junior guard drove into the lane and got a shot off, but it bounced off of the rim and out, sending the game into overtime.

In the extra frame, the Hornets were the first to score. GCMS couldn’t answer, instead turning the ball over on the other end. That allowed Eureka to attempt to play keep-a-way from the Falcons. With three fouls to give before forcing Hornets to the free-throw line for bonus opportunities, GCMS committed the fouls and eventually put Keith Walder on the stripe. He made the first and missed the second.

The would-be Falcons opportunity never happened after Eureka’s Meiss grabbed the board and was fouled. Two converted bonus free throws later, GCMS was down five. The cold shooting from the third and fourth quarters (5 for 20, 25 percent) continued however, as the Falcons made only 1 of 4 attempts to end the game.

GCMS travels to LeRoy for its next contest on Monday night.



Eureka 49, GCMS 46 OT

G 10 15 11 7 3 --46

E 14 14 5 10 6 --49

GCMS: McNutt 6-2-16, B. Freehill 3-4-13, Tucker Cribbett 4-1-12, Baillie 1-0-2, Holt 1-0-2, Barnes 0-1-1. Totals 15-8-46.

3-pointers: GCMS 8 (B. Freehill 3, Cribbett 3, McNutt 2). Eureka (Bachman).