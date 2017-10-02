PBL, GCMS boys basketball teams to play in IHSA Class 2A Gibson City Regional

- Our Sites
Monticello Sectional
TUESDAY, Feb. 28
Game 1 at 7 p.m.: Winner Tolono (Unity) Regional vs. Winner Bismarck (B.-Henning) Regional
WEDNESDAY, Mar. 1
Game 2 at 7 p.m.: Winner Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) Regional vs. Winner Macon (Meridian) Regional
FRIDAY, Mar. 3
Game 3 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Macon Meridian Regional
MONDAY, Feb. 20
Game 1 at 7 p.m.: (9) Maroa (M.-Forsyth) vs. (10) Cerro Gordo [Coop]
TUESDAY, Feb. 21
Game 2 at 6 p.m.: (2) Decatur (St. Teresa) vs. Winner Game 1
Game 3 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Warrensburg (W.-Latham) vs. (7) Macon (Meridian)
FRIDAY, Feb. 24
Game 4 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional
MONDAY, Feb. 20
Game 1 at 7 pm: (6) Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) vs. (9) Downs (Tri-Valley)
TUESDAY, Feb. 21
Game 2 at 6 p.m.: (1) Bloomington (Central Catholic) vs. Winner Game 1
Game 3 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) vs. (5) St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden)
FRIDAY, Feb. 24
Game 4 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3
Bismarck-Henning Regional
MONDAY, Feb. 20
Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (8) Westville vs. (10) Fithian (Oakwood)
Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (7) Bismarck (B.-Henning) vs. (11) Catlin (Salt Fork)
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22
Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (2) Hoopeston (H. Area) vs. Winner Game 1
Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Champaign (St. Thomas More) vs. Winner Game 2
FRIDAY, Feb. 24
Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Tolono Unity Regional
MONDAY, Feb. 20
Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (6) Tolono (Unity) vs. (8) Broadlands (Heritage) [Coop]
Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (5) Tuscola vs. (11) Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm)
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22
Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (1) Monticello vs. Winner Game 1
Game 4 at 7:30 pm: (4) Argenta (A.-Oreana) vs. Winner Game 2
FRIDAY, Feb. 24
Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
