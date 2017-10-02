Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Boys' Basketball

PBL, GCMS boys basketball teams to play in IHSA Class 2A Gibson City Regional

Fri, 02/10/2017 - 4:29pm | The Ford County Record

Monticello Sectional

TUESDAY, Feb. 28

Game 1 at 7 p.m.: Winner Tolono (Unity) Regional vs. Winner Bismarck (B.-Henning) Regional

WEDNESDAY, Mar. 1

Game 2 at 7 p.m.: Winner Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) Regional vs. Winner Macon (Meridian) Regional

FRIDAY, Mar. 3

Game 3 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Macon Meridian Regional

MONDAY, Feb. 20

Game 1 at 7 p.m.: (9) Maroa (M.-Forsyth) vs. (10) Cerro Gordo [Coop]

TUESDAY, Feb. 21

Game 2 at 6 p.m.: (2) Decatur (St. Teresa) vs. Winner Game 1

Game 3 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Warrensburg (W.-Latham) vs. (7) Macon (Meridian)

FRIDAY, Feb. 24

Game 4 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional

MONDAY, Feb. 20

Game 1 at 7 pm: (6) Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) vs. (9) Downs (Tri-Valley)

TUESDAY, Feb. 21

Game 2 at 6 p.m.: (1) Bloomington (Central Catholic) vs. Winner Game 1

Game 3 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) vs. (5) St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden)

FRIDAY, Feb. 24

Game 4 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Bismarck-Henning Regional

MONDAY, Feb. 20

Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (8) Westville vs. (10) Fithian (Oakwood)

Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (7) Bismarck (B.-Henning) vs. (11) Catlin (Salt Fork)

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22

Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (2) Hoopeston (H. Area) vs. Winner Game 1

Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Champaign (St. Thomas More) vs. Winner Game 2

FRIDAY, Feb. 24

Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Tolono Unity Regional

MONDAY, Feb. 20

Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (6) Tolono (Unity) vs. (8) Broadlands (Heritage) [Coop]

Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (5) Tuscola vs. (11) Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm)

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22

Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (1) Monticello vs. Winner Game 1

Game 4 at 7:30 pm: (4) Argenta (A.-Oreana) vs. Winner Game 2

FRIDAY, Feb. 24

Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Comments

The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments