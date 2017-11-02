Buzzer-beater by Fitton propels PBL boys basketball to overtime win over Watseka; Panthers clinch share of SVC crown

PBL players and fans celebrate after a buzzer-beating game-winning shot propelled them to a win Friday over Watseka.

WATSEKA – As of 1:24 a.m. Saturday, Luke Fitton is shooting 100 percent from beyond the arc for his high school career.

Prior to Friday’s game against Watseka, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team’s 6-foot-5 senior forward had not attempted a 3-pointer in any of his previous games.

With 1.5 seconds remaining in overtime and the score tied at 48-48, Fitton received an inbound pass from Dalton Coplea and launched a 25-foot buzzer-beater that went through the net, giving PBL a 51-48 victory.

“I was just trying to get a good shot up and trying to make it,” Fitton said. “I don't know. I just tried to get the best shot I could.”

When PBL called timeout with 16.9 seconds left in the overtime period, the plan was not for Fitton to take a long 3-pointer, said acting head coach Tom Rubarts -- who filled in as head coach for Adam Schonauer, who was sick.

“Obviously, we didn't want to get the ball to Luke in a 25-foot situation, but he made a heck of a shot, and we wouldn't have it any other way there,” Rubarts said.

Coming out of the timeout, Fitton tried to pass the ball to Andrew Zenner in the paint, but the ball was deflected toward the rim and bounced off the orange circle before falling into the hands of Watseka’s Hunter Lee. However, the Panthers got the ball back with 1.5 seconds remaining as Lee stepped out of bounds as he tried to push the ball up the court for a last-second shot.

“We knew we wanted to get something toward the rim, and the call was to try and get that,” Rubarts said. “It ended up being to where guys were stopped, and we had to pass it out, and Luke made a heck of a shot.”

Both teams went into Friday’s game undefeated in the Sangamon Valley Conference’s regular-season standings at 5-0. With the victory, PBL (15-7, 6-0 SVC) clinched at least a share of their first conference title since 2012.

“That feels really good. That was one of the things that we talked about going into tonight – being able to be undefeated in the conference,” Rubarts said.

The Panthers can clinch the title outright with a win at home next Friday against Cissna Park or a Watseka loss to Dwight.

“Hopefully, we can beat Cissna Park and go undefeated in conference play,” Fitton said.

Going into Friday’s game, PBL had revenge on its mind. Six days prior, Watseka denied the Panthers of their first SVC Tournament championship since 2011 with a 71-61 victory in the title game.

“They got us in the conference tournament, and we wanted to come back, get back at them here and give ourselves a chance to win the conference outright,” Rubarts said.

“It was good to get a win here against Watseka because we just lost to them on Saturday,” Fitton added.

***

After yielding 71 points to Watseka in the tournament title game, PBL allowed the Warriors to score only 18 points in the first half of Friday’s contest.

After Lee and Nathan Schroeder each tallied a bucket to give Watseka an early 4-0 lead, Fitton made a free throw with 6:20 remaining in the first quarter before adding a bucket to cut PBL’s deficit to 4-3. Colton Kleinert then made a 3-pointer to give the Panthers a 6-4 lead. Schroeder then made a tying basket before PBL went on a 5-0 run.

Fitton converted on a three-point play with 4:20 left in the first quarter to give the Panthers a 9-6 lead before Coplea scored off a steal by the PBL defense. After Schroeder scored on a driving layup, Coplea recorded a steal, off which he tallied two points on a fastbreak layup to make the score 13-8 with 1:51 left in the first quarter.

Ben Lyznicki and Schroeder each made a basket to cut Watseka’s deficit to 13-12 to end the first quarter.

The Panthers outscored the Warriors 13-6 in the second quarter, starting with a 4-0 run as Luis Rodriguez scored on a driving layup and Fitton added a bucket to extend PBL’s lead to 17-12.

After Lyznicki made a basket to cut Watseka’s deficit to 17-14, Zenner recorded a steal before Fitton scored on an offensive-rebound putback on the Panthers’ ensuing possession to extend his team’s lead to 19-14.

Lee scored on a lob pass to cut the Warriors’ deficit to 19-16 before PBL went on a 6-0 run. Fitton scored on a Zenner assist before tallying a bucket on a putback and adding another basket to extend the Panthers’ lead to 25-16.

A Schroeder basket cut Watseka’s deficit to 25-18 as the game went into halftime.

“We came out and really did a great job (defensively), especially in the first half,” Rubarts said. “To limit them to 18 points, you really have to have a great defensive effort. We rebounded the ball well and limited their second-chance opportunities, and that really propelled us into the second half, and we ended up being able to finish the game that way.”

***

Watseka’s Brendan Fletcher and Kleinert exchanged buckets to make the score 27-20 before Schroeder made the front end of a two-shot opportunity from the charity stripe with 7:08 left in the third quarter. The Warriors grabbed the offensive rebound on the missed second shot, but Fitton recorded a blocked shot to give PBL the ball back.

Coplea then scored on a driving layup to extend the Panthers’ lead to 29-21. Schroeder made a basket before Coplea scored on another driving layup to make the score 31-23.

Fitton then made a bucket as he was fouled by Lee with 4:14 remaining. He made the free throw to complete the three-point play and extend PBL’s lead to 34-23.

After Schroeder made two free throws with 3:51 left in the third quarter, Cole Eshleman scored on a Fitton assist to extend the Panthers’ lead to 36-25.

After Schroeder scored on a transition layup, Eshleman made a free throw with 1:40 remaining in the third quarter to make the score 37-27. From there, the Warriors ended the third quarter on a 6-0 run as Fletcher and Lee each made a basket and Blake Castonguay made two free throws with 1:22 left in the third quarter.

***

Zenner then made a bucket to extend PBL’s lead to 39-33 remaining in regulation before Fletcher scored on a steal and fastbreak layup and Lance Dittrich scored in transition off a missed layup by Zenner to cut Watseka’s deficit to 39-37.

Eshleman scored on a diving layup before Zenner added a bucket to extend the Panthers’ lead to 43-37. Castonguay then scored on a driving layup with 3:07 remaining in regulation to cut Watseka’s deficit to 43-39.

Each team then exchanged scoreless possessions before PBL held onto the ball for nearly a minute, a possession that ended with an over-and-back violation with 1:15 left in regulation.

Castonguay then nailed a 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining in regulation to cut Watseka’s deficit to 43-42.

After the Panthers had to call a timeout to avoid a five-second inbound violation, Fitton scored on a transition layup – with Eshleman recording an assist – to extend PBL’s lead to 45-42 with little more than 50 seconds remaining in regulation.

Schroeder made a bucket to cut the Warriors’ deficit to 45-44 before Fitton was sent to the free-throw line. Fitton made 1-of-2 shots from the charity stripe to extend the Panthers’ lead to 46-44.

After Watseka called a timeout with 11.4 seconds remaining, Fletcher was fouled by Coplea with 4.1 seconds remaining. He made both foul-shot opportunities to tie the game at 46-46.

Coplea had a chance to win the game in regulation, but his running jump shot missed as time expired.

With 3:28 left in the four-minute overtime period, Schroeder made two free throws to give Watseka a 48-46 lead. Castonguay then had a chance to extend the lead, but missed a contested layup with little more than two minutes remaining in the overtime period.

With 1:30 left, Kleinert was fouled by Schroeder and made both of his resulting free-throw attempts to tie the game at 48-48.

With about a minute remaining in the overtime period, Kleinert grabbed a defensive rebound as Castonguay missed a 3-point shot attempt. From there, PBL held onto the ball without taking a shot until timeout was called with 16.9 seconds remaining.

***

Fitton led PBL in scoring with 25 points while Coplea had eight points, Kleinert had seven points, Eshleman had five points, Zenner had four points and Rodriguez had two points.

“I thought we shared the ball well offensively,” Rubarts said. “There were times where we got a little hectic and a little sped up, but for the most part, I thought we did a pretty good job of staying poised and understanding situations and working the ball inside to Luke. He did a really good job of finishing around the rim tonight.”

For Watseka (19-7, 5-1), Schroeder led in scoring with 21 points. He was the only Warrior to reach double figures.

“I think tonight, we were just more focused and more active on defense than we were in the tournament,” Fitton said. “We shot better tonight and got more paint touches, which I think helped.”

***

The Panthers will face Warrensburg-Latham at 1:30 p.m. today in the Riverton Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout.

“(The Watseka win) is a big win for us. These two games could really propel us really well into regionals, so we have to play with the same type of intensity level as we did tonight, and on into regionals, and this was a big way to start that,” Rubarts said.

The game will be a rematch of last year’s IHSA Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional semifinals, in which the Panthers upset the then-undefeated and state-ranked Cardinals.

After facing Warrensburg-Latham, PBL will host Tuscola on Tuesday prior to its regular-season finale against Cissna Park.

On Friday, the IHSA released its schedule for the Class 2A postseason tournament.

The fourth-seeded Panthers will face No. 5-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden in the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. It will be the third consecutive year in which PBL and SJ-O faced each other in the postseason – the Spartans beat the Panthers in last year’s SJ-O Sectional championship game and the 2015 Paxton Regional title game.

The winner of the PBL/SJ-O regional semifinal game will face either top-seeded Bloomington Central Catholic, sixth-seeded GCMS or ninth-seeded Tri-Valley in the GCMS Regional title game at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

“I think if we can win tomorrow, this will be a big weekend for us,” Fitton said Friday. “We could get hot going into regionals, and then hopefully, we can win in regionals.”

PBL 51, Watseka 48 (OT)

PBL 13 12 12 9 5 -- 51

WAT 12 6 15 13 2 -- 48

PBL (15-7, 6-0)

Dalton Coplea 4-0-8, Keaton Krumwiede 0-0-0, Luis Rodriguez 1-0-2, Tyler Pichon 0-0-0, Colton Kleinert 2-2-7, Jaxson Coplea 0-0-0, Cole Eshleman 2-1-5, Luke Fitton 10-4-25, Andrew Zenner 2-0-4. Totals 21-7-51.

Watseka (19-7, 5-1)

Blake Castonguay 2-2-7, Justin McTaggart 0-0-0, Ben Lyznicki 2-0-4, Lance Dittrich 1-0-2, Brendan Fletcher 3-2-8, Nathan Schroeder 8-5-21, Hunter Lee 3-0-6. Totals 19-1-48.

3-pointers – PBL 2 (Kleinert, Fitton). Watseka (Castonguay).