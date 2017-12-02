- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
Kellyn Maynard – The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout had five points for Illinois Central College in an 84-55 win over William Penn University’s junior varsity team on Thursday.
Nick Porter – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 43rd in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:56.64 for Bradley University in Friday’s Grand Valley State University Big Meet.
Corey Fox – The former PBL boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that is 21-3 after wins last week over North Greenville and Erskine.
Ryan Birt – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that finished fifth in the CCIW Championships tournament on Thursday.
Stephan Birt – The former GCMS wrestler lost via 15-1 major decision to North Central’s Matt Marcotte in the quarterfinals of the 174-pound bracket at the CCIW Championships. Birt then lost via 4:28 pinfall in wrestlebacks to Lakeland’s Mason Lind.
Lester Sander – The PBL boys track and field standout finished 21st in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.85 for Augustana College in Saturday’s Darren Young Indoor Invitational at Grinnell, Iowa.
Brandon Wilkerson – The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished fourth in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 8:54.78 for Augustana College in Saturday’s Darren Young Indoor Invitational at Grinnell, Iowa.
Tyler Rubarts – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished seventh in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.83 seconds for Augustana College in Saturday’s Darren Young Indoor Invitational at Grinnell, Iowa. Rubarts also finished seventh in the triple jump with a leap of 40-7.
Vaughn Gentzler – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.52 seconds for Monmouth College at Saturday’s Fighting Scot Invite. Gentzler also finished 13th in the high jump with a leap of 1.69 meters.
Aleeka Gentzler – The former PBL girls track and field standout finished fifth in the high jump with a leap of 1.34 meters for Monmouth College at Saturday’s Fighting Scot Invite.
Paul Bigham – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 29th in the triple jump with a leap of 40-3 ¼ for Olivet Nazarene University on Saturday at North Central College.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.