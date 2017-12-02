Kellyn Maynard – The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout had five points for Illinois Central College in an 84-55 win over William Penn University’s junior varsity team on Thursday.

Nick Porter – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 43rd in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:56.64 for Bradley University in Friday’s Grand Valley State University Big Meet.

Corey Fox – The former PBL boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that is 21-3 after wins last week over North Greenville and Erskine.

Ryan Birt – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that finished fifth in the CCIW Championships tournament on Thursday.

Stephan Birt – The former GCMS wrestler lost via 15-1 major decision to North Central’s Matt Marcotte in the quarterfinals of the 174-pound bracket at the CCIW Championships. Birt then lost via 4:28 pinfall in wrestlebacks to Lakeland’s Mason Lind.

Lester Sander – The PBL boys track and field standout finished 21st in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.85 for Augustana College in Saturday’s Darren Young Indoor Invitational at Grinnell, Iowa.

Brandon Wilkerson – The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished fourth in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 8:54.78 for Augustana College in Saturday’s Darren Young Indoor Invitational at Grinnell, Iowa.

Tyler Rubarts – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished seventh in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.83 seconds for Augustana College in Saturday’s Darren Young Indoor Invitational at Grinnell, Iowa. Rubarts also finished seventh in the triple jump with a leap of 40-7.

Vaughn Gentzler – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.52 seconds for Monmouth College at Saturday’s Fighting Scot Invite. Gentzler also finished 13th in the high jump with a leap of 1.69 meters.

Aleeka Gentzler – The former PBL girls track and field standout finished fifth in the high jump with a leap of 1.34 meters for Monmouth College at Saturday’s Fighting Scot Invite.

Paul Bigham – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 29th in the triple jump with a leap of 40-3 ¼ for Olivet Nazarene University on Saturday at North Central College.