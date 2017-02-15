GCMS High School boys basketball defeats LeRoy 73-46

GCMS 73, LeRoy 46. Senior Tucker Cribbett hit six field goals, including three from three-point range, and scored 20 points to lead the Falcons to a road victory on Tuesday. Bryce Barnes added 13 points for GCMS.
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.
