GCMS boys basketball defeats Lexington 83-34

LEXINGTON – In an 83-34 win Friday over Lexington, Mitchell McNutt led four Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball players in double figures with 21 points.
GCMS (18-8, 9-4 Heart of Illinois Conference) also received 15 points from Tucker Cribbett on five 3-pointers, and 11 points each from Alec Johnson and Connor Birky as the Falcons outscored the Minutemen (8-16, 1-2) 23-4 and 15-9 in the first and second quarters, respectively.
Bryce Barnes had eight points, Ryland Holt had six points, Keegan Allen had three points and Ben Freehill, Sam Baillie, Kyle Freehill and Ben Retherford each had two points.
GCMS 83, Lexington 34
GCMS 23 15 28 17 -- 83
LEX 4 9 13 8 -- 34
GCMS
Tucker Cribbett 15, Ben Freehill 2, Keegan Allen 3, Mitch McNutt 21, Alec Johnson 11, Ryland Holt 6, Bryce Barnes 8, Sam Baillie 2, Connor Birky 11, Kyle Freehill 2, Ben Retherford 2.
Lexington
Hardman 6, McLeese 7, Olson 7, Walcott 2, Cappis 4, Beard 4, Tolan 4.
