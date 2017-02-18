PBL boys basketball clinches outright SVC title with senior-night win over Cissna Park

Members of the PBL High School boys basketball team hold up their Sangamon Valley Conference championship trophy after Friday’s regular-season finale against Cissna Park, which the Panthers won 52-30 to improve their record to 18-7 overall and 7-0 in the SVC.

PAXTON – The eight Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball senior players went out on top in their regular-season, and home, finale on Friday against Cissna Park.

The eight seniors – Dalton Coplea, Cole Eshleman, Luke Fitton, Wolfgang Heisler, Tom Henrichs, Colton Kleinert, Luis Rodriguez Andrew Zenner – were in seventh grade the last time PBL won a Sangamon Valley Conference championship – in 2012.

The Friday prior to their regular-season finale, the Panthers clinched a share of the SVC title with a thrilling overtime victory over Watseka.

With a 52-30 win in its regular-season finale Friday over Cissna Park, PBL won the conference championship outright.

“It feels great. I'm proud of the kids,” PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. “These seniors invested a lot of time over the years. To finally get one of these is nice for them and a nice exclamation on the end of the regular season to come out on senior night and get the conference championship.”

With the win, PBL (18-7, 7-0 SVC) also ends its regular season on a four-game winning streak.

“It's nice to take care of business at home like that and kind of keep the momentum going,” Schonauer said. “We've been playing well the last few weeks. I'm excited about the way we're playing heading into the postseason.”

***

Tristen Kissack started the game’s scoring by making a layup off a lob pass to give Cissna Park an early 2-0 lead before Kleinert made a 3-pointer to give PBL a 3-2 lead.

Eshleman then scored off a steal to extend the Panthers’ lead to 5-2 before Christian Stadeli and John Nowaczyk each scored a basket to give the Timberwolves a 6-5 lead.

Eshleman made a basket to give PBL the lead back at 7-6 before Fitton extended the lead to 9-6 with an offensive-rebound putback.

Cissna Park then went on a 6-0 run as Christian Stadeli tied the game with a three-point play with 4:37 left in the first quarter before Kissack made a 3-pointer to give the Timberwolves a 12-9 lead.

“They came out and they beat us in rotation a few times and got some layups, and our guys tightened that up,” Schonauer said.

From there, PBL went on a 14-0 run, starting with a game-tying 3-pointer by Zenner before Kleinert got fouled on a layup attempt off a Panther takeaway with 2:05 left in the first quarter. By making a free throw, Kleinert give PBL a 13-12 lead.

From there, both teams would be shut out for the rest of the first quarter. The Panthers would then only allow six points in the second quarter and five in the third quarter.

“It's a really good defensive effort,” Schonauer said. “We were very active again. We've been playing some really good defense in the last two or three weeks.”

By yielding only 30 points to Cissna Park, the PBL defense has allowed an average of only 32.3 points per game over its last three contests. The Panthers yielded 38 points to Warrensburg-Latham on Saturday, Jan. 11, and 29 points to Tuscola on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

“I'm excited for that to carry over into the postseason,” Schonauer said. “That's what's going to end up winning some of those tough games – being able to guard people, get stops and cause some turnovers. We've done a very good job being active. We've had a lot of success in the last few weeks.”

***

Tyler Pichon made two free throws with 7:47 left in the second quarter to extend PBL’s lead to 15-12 before the Panthers’ defense forced a traveling violation by Kissack.

With six minutes remaining in the quarter, the Timberwolves were called for an over-and-back violation. They threw the ball out of bounds with 5:34 left in the quarter and dribbled the ball out of bounds with 5:14 remaining in the first half.

Meanwhile, Zenner started an offensive onslaught from beyond the arc. He made a 3-pointer to extend Panthers’ lead to 18-12 and, off another PBL takeaway, drained another trey to make the score 21-12 with 6:11 left in the second quarter.

“It took me a few tries. The first few didn't go in, but once I saw one go in, I just kind of got the other ones to go in, too,” Zenner said. “Once one goes in, you just kind of feel good about it.”

After Fitton made a basket, Nowaczyk ended PBL’s run with a bucket to cut Cissna Park’s deficit to 23-14.

Fitton made a layup off an Eshleman assist before Zenner made his third 3-pointer of the game to extend the Panthers’ lead to 28-14 with 3:37 remaining in the second quarter.

“I thought we could really use Zenner out there against them. I thought it was tough for (Cissna Park) to guard him out there on the perimeter, so we did a good job of getting him open on some pops,” Schonauer said.

Nowaczyk and Zenner exchanged two-point baskets before Conner Lober made a bucket to cut the Timberwolves’ deficit to 30-18. That would be the score at halftime as Eshleman recorded a steal on the Timberwolves’ final possession of the first half.

***

The Panthers would start the second half with two baskets in the lane by Fitton, including an offensive-rebound putback that extended PBL’s lead to 34-18.

After Christian Stadeli made a basket for Cissna Park, Fitton converted on a three-point play with 5:18 left in the third quarter, scoring again in the lane while getting fouled by Stadeli before making a free throw to extend the Panthers’ lead to 37-20.

“He's the inside guy. He gets a lot of layups,” Zenner said. “I shoot a lot from outside, so if we can get the ball inside, he's a good player, so when he gets the ball down there, he's usually going to put it in. If we keep getting him good looks, he'll put him in.”

Fitton and Zenner each finished the game with 18 points to lead the Panthers’ offense.

“Luke did a nice job slipping some screens and getting into the paint and getting some scoring,” Schonauer said. “It's a nice combination to have that inside-out (game) where teams have to guard all parts of the floor. When we share the basketball and don't turn it over, we usually get some good shots because our guys are unselfish.”

***

A Lober free throw cut Cissna Park’s deficit to 37-21 with 5:09 remaining in the third quarter before Zenner made a basket. After Fitton recorded a blocked shot with 3:58 remaining in the third quarter, Dalton Coplea made a shot from the charity stripe with 3:04 left in the third quarter and Fitton made a foul shot to extend PBL’s lead to 41-21 with 2:15 remaining in the quarter.

Lober made a basket to cut the Timberwolves’ deficit to 41-23 before the Panthers ended the third quarter on a 6-0 run.

Zenner made a basket before Luis Rodriguez drained two free throws with 1:01 remaining in the third quarter. In the final seconds of the quarter, Rodriguez extended PBL’s lead to 47-23 with a jump shot.

Christian Stadeli made a basket to cut Cissna Park’s deficit to 47-25 early in the fourth quarter before Fitton made a free throw with 6:03 remaining and added a basket to make the score 51-25.

With 4:25 left in the game, Henrichs subbed in for Fitton as Chaz Reetz made a free throw to cut the Timberwolves’ deficit to 51-26. After Nowaczyk made a basket to make the score 51-28, Henrichs was fouled on an offensive-rebound attempt with 1:38 remaining.

Henrichs made a free throw to extend PBL’s lead to 52-28. He would also record a steal on defense and cause another Cissna Park turnover via a deflection before the game was over.

Julian Stadeli made a basket for Cissna Park to conclude the scoring at 52-30.

Including Zenner and Fitton, seven of PBL’s eight seniors got into the scoring list as Eshleman, Kleinert and Rodriguez each had four points and Coplea and Henrichs each added one point.

Heisler also played for PBL in the fourth quarter, subbing in with 5:43 remaining.

“It's always nice for the seniors to come out in their last home game to contribute and get a good win,” Schonauer said. “Everybody came in and played well.”

“It was a good feeling. We came out and played well. It's just a good feeling to come out and win and get all the seniors in,” Zenner added. “We won by a pretty good margin. It was just a good night.”

Pichon added two points for the Panthers.

For Cissna Park, Christian Stadeli led in scoring with nine points while Nowazcyk and Kissack added eight and seven points, respectively.

***

The Panthers will take their four-game winning streak into the IHSA Class 2A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional semifinals on Tuesday, where they will face St. Joseph-Ogden at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“I think we're ready. We're playing very well in the last few weeks,” Schonauer said. “This is the best we've played defensively throughout the season. We're starting to shoot the ball a little bit better. It's not going to be easy, but I'm happy with where we're at, and I think we're going to be ready to go next week. I think it's a pretty wide-open regional. It's going to come down to which team can make some shots and get some stops and take care of the basketball. It should be fun.”

While SJ-O eliminated PBL in the previous two postseasons – in the 2015 Paxton Regional championship and the 2016 SJ-O Sectional title game – the Panthers won the previous meeting between the two teams via 57-54 on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

“Coach Schonauer will get us ready for sure,” Zenner said. “We know we can play with them. It should be a good game, and I hope a good atmosphere there. It should be a fun time.”

Junior varsity

The PBL junior varsity team won 39-33 Friday over Cissna Park.

The Panthers trailed 25-24 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring the Timberwolves 15-7 in the final quarter. Dalton Busboom scored four points via two field goals while Drake Schrodt scored four free throws, Mason Ecker had four more points via basket and two foul shots, Austin Gooden had two points and Colton Coy added a free throw.

The Panthers also outscored Cissna Park 15-7 in the first quarter as Schrodt made two 3-pointers, Tommy Quinn added a trey, Gooden and Busboom each had two points and Andrew Swanson made two free throws.

Quinn made a 3-pointer and a free throw in the second quarter as PBL went into halftime leading 19-16. In the third quarter, Ecker made a basket, Gooden made two foul shots and Schrodt added a free throw.

Schrodt led PBL in scoring at the game’s end with 11 points while Quinn added seven points Ecker, Gooden and Busboom each contributed six points. Swanson had two points while Coy tallied one point.

PBL 52, Cissna Park 30

CP 12 6 5 7 -- 30

PBL 13 17 17 5 -- 52

Cissna Park

Conner Lober 1-1-3, Keegan Boyle 0-0-0-, Tristen Kissack 3-0-7, Brian Fehr 0-0-0, Austin Kregel 0-0-0, Julian Stadeli 1-0-2, Christian Stadeli 4-1-9, Chaz Reetz 0-1-1, John Nowaczyk 4-0-8. Totals 13-3-30.

PBL (18-7, 7-0)

Wolfgang Heisler 0-0-0, Dalton Coplea 0-1-1, Keaton Krumwiede 0-0-0, Luis Rodriguez 1-2-4, Brady Barfield 0-0-0, Tyler Pichon 0-2-2, Colton Kleinert 1-1-4, Jaxson Coplea 0-0-0, Austin Sanders 0-0-0, Cole Eshleman 2-0-4, Tom Henrichs 0-1-1, Luke Fitton 7-4-18, Andrew Zenner 7-0-18. Totals 18-11-52.

3-pointers – PBL 5 (Zenner 4, Kleinert).

JUNIOR VARSITY

PBL 39, Cissna Park 33

CP 7 9 9 7 -- 33

PBL 15 4 5 15 -- 39

Cissna Park

Keegan Boyle 2-0-6, Mario Renteria 2-2-7, Penn Stoller 0-0-0, Tanner Benoit 3-0-6, Mark Marquez 0-0-0, Julian Stadeli 5-4-14, Rudy King 0-0-0. Totals 12-6-33.

PBL

Mason Ecker 2-2-6, Drake Schrodt 2-5-11, Trey VanWinkle 0-0-0, Tanner Coe 0-0-0, Tommy Quinn 2-1-7, Austin Gooden 2-2-6, Andrew Swanson 0-2-2, Colton Coy 0-1-1, Jordan Thilmony 0-0-0, Dalton Busboom 3-0-6. Totals 13-13-39.

3-pointers – Cissna Park 3 (Boyle 2, Renteria). PBL 4 (Schrodt 2, Quinn 2).