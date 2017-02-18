PONTIAC – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda sixth-grade boys basketball team claimed a 58-5 victory in the Pontiac Tournament over St. Mary’s Blue on Thursday.

Mason Uden led the Panthers in scoring with 10 points while Kayden Snelling, Kendall Swanson and Aaron Kavajecz each added eight points. Jeremish Ager and Peyton Hutchcraft each had six points while Ephraim Johnson and Ty Graham each had four points and Ethan Donaldson and Beau Kleinert each had two points.

PBL 58, St. Mary’s Blue 5

PBL 16 19 12 11 -- 58

SMB 0 0 3 2 -- 5

SMB

Michael Bech 0-0-0, Zack Mashang 0-0-0, Mitch Sullian 1-0-2, Fernando Daily 0-0-0, Sean Flanagan 0-0-0, Chris Coreaday 1-0-2, Logan Tall 0-1-1, Joseph Lopezalla 0-0-0, Daniel Bradshaw 0-0-0. Totals 2-1-5.

PBL

Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 2-0-4, Ty Graham 2-0-4, Jeremiah Ager 3-0-6, Ethan Donaldson 1-0-2, Peyton Hutchcraft 2-0-6, Beau Kleinert 1-0-2, Aiden Johnson 0-0-0, Mason Uden 4-0-10, Kayden Snelling 4-0-8, Kendall Swanson 4-0-8, Aaron Kavajecz 4-0-8. Totals 27-0-58.

3-pointers – PBL 4 (Hutchcraft 2, Uden 2).