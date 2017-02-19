- Our Sites
Kellyn Maynard – The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout had 12 points, nine rebounds and four steals for Illinois Central College in a win on Saturday, Feb. 11, over Gogebic Community College.
Josh Brocato – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished sixth with a time of 16:18.43 in the 5,000-meter run for Indiana Wesleyan in the Crossroads League Invitational last weekend in Marion, Indiana.
Paul Bigham – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished eighth with a leap of 6.29 meters in the long jump for Olivet Nazarene University in the CCAC Indoor Championship last weekend. Bigham also finished ninth in the triple jump with a leap of 12.47 meters.
Lester Sander – The former PBL boys track and field distance runner finished 13th with a time of 2:01.61 for Augustana College on Friday at the Spartan Invitational in Dubuque, Iowa. He also helped an Augustana 4x400 relay team finish 10th with a time of 3:40.8.
Brandon Wilkerson – The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished fourth in the mile run with a time of 4:27.08 for Augustana College.
Nick Porter – The former PBL boys track and field distance runner finished 13th with a time of 2:01.42 in the 800-meter run for Bradley University at the Eastern Illinois University Friday Night Special.
Aleeka Gentzler – The former PBL girls track and field standout finished fifth in the high jump with a leap of 4-9 for Monmouth College on Friday at the Illinois College Alumni Classic.
Corey Fox – The former PBL boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that defeated Southern Wesleyan 94-59 last Wednesday and Pfeiffer 84-47 on Saturday to improve to a record of 23-3.
Reno Jamison – The former PBL boys track and field thrower finished 19th in the shot put with a throw of 35-5 for Wabash College at Saturday’s DePauw Indoor Classic. Jamison also finished ninth with a hurl of 43-7 in the weight throw.
