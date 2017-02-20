GCMS boys basketball defeats Tri-Valley 57-44 in regional quarterfinal game

GIBSON CITY — Falcons senior Tucker Cribbett landed consecutive buckets late in the fourth quarter to help the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team advance past Tri-Valley, 57-44, on Monday night.

The Vikings kept things close throughout the night. With a few minutes left in the final frame, Tri-Valley scored on three-straight possessions to bring the difference to 10. Then, GCMS (21-8) was able to break the Vikings full-court press, and Cribbett landed an open layup.

The senior, who scored a game-high 23 points, followed that up by stealing the ball on Tri-Valley’s next possession and taking it the other way for another uncontested shot.

“We knew it was going to be a grinder,” GCMS coach Ryan Tompkins said. “They hit some plays early, giving them confidence, but I thought defensively we did a really good job after the first quarter of contesting. We fouled a little bit too much, turned it over a little bit too much against their pressure.

“We know we have to play better tomorrow (against Bloomington Central Catholic).”

Both teams were hot beyond the arc in the first half, as the Falcons landed six triples and the Vikings five. That script flipped for both teams in the second half, as the two teams combined to make only 1 of 14 in the final two quarters.

“We knew they could shoot the ball,” Cribbett said. “The first game we played them, they didn’t hit those shots, but we kept our heads (tonight).”

While GCMS struggled from distance, it was a different story at the free-throw line. Sophomore Bryce Barnes got to the charity stripe six times in the fourth quarter, sinking five. In all, the Falcons were 11 for 14 at the line during the final eight minutes.

“We knew we had control of the game,” Cribbett said. “We knew if we knocked down our free throws when they started fouling, we’d (be fine).”

The Falcons would finish the game making six 3-pointers and converting on 19-of-24 free-throw attempts.

Along with Cribbett, Barnes also scored in double figures with 11 points. Allen and McNutt added eight and six points, respectively, while Holt had four points, Freehill had three points and Baillie had two points.

The Falcons take on top-seeded Bloomington Central Catholic at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Gibson City.

GCMS 57, Tri-Valley 44

TV 16 8 7 13 — 44

GCMS 17 15 10 15 — 57

Tri-Valley

Cagley 2-0-4, Ward 1-0-3, Simon 0-0-0, Weichman 0-0-0, Kussman 3-1-8, J. Steiner 1-0-2, Johnson 0-0-0, C. Steiner 0-0-0, Leipold 4-1-11, Merritt 6-2-16, Roberts 0-0-0. Totals 17-4-44.

GCMS (21-8)

Tucker Cribbett 6-8-23, Ben Freehill 1-0-3, Keegan Allen 2-2-8, Austin Allen 0-0-0, Mitch McNutt 3-0-6, Alec Johnson 0-0-0, Ryland Holt 1-2-4, Bryce Barnes 2-7-11, Sam Baillie 1-0-2, Connor Birky 0-0-0, Kyle Freehill 0-0-0, Ben Retherford 0-0-0. Totals 16-19-57.

3-pointers — GCMS 6 (Cribbett 3, K. Allen 2, B. Freehill).