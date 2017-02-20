- Our Sites
ST. ANNE — The Tri-Point boys basketball team pulled off an upset in the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 1A St. Anne Regional.
The 12th-seeded Chargers knocked off No. 6 seed Grant Park by a score of 70-68.
Randal Ifft led Tri-Point with 22 points while Mark Miller added 21 points. Austin Jacobsen and Lane Thiessen had 18 and 15 points, respectively, for Grant Park in a losing effort.
The Chargers will face top-seeded St. Anne in the regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
IHSA Class 1A
St. Anne Regional
MONDAY, Feb. 20
Game 1 at 7 p.m.: Tri-Point 70, Grant Park 68
TUESDAY, Feb. 21
Game 2 at 6 p.m.: (4) Milford vs. (14) Donovan
Game 3 at 7:30 p.m.: (5) Cissna Park vs. (13) Armstrong
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22
Game 4 at 6 p.m.: (1) St. Anne vs. (12) Tri-Point
Game 5 at 7:30 p.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3
FRIDAY, Feb. 24
Game 6 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5
