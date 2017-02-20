ST. ANNE — The Tri-Point boys basketball team pulled off an upset in the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 1A St. Anne Regional.

The 12th-seeded Chargers knocked off No. 6 seed Grant Park by a score of 70-68.

Randal Ifft led Tri-Point with 22 points while Mark Miller added 21 points. Austin Jacobsen and Lane Thiessen had 18 and 15 points, respectively, for Grant Park in a losing effort.

The Chargers will face top-seeded St. Anne in the regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday.



IHSA Class 1A

St. Anne Regional

MONDAY, Feb. 20

Game 1 at 7 p.m.: Tri-Point 70, Grant Park 68

TUESDAY, Feb. 21

Game 2 at 6 p.m.: (4) Milford vs. (14) Donovan

Game 3 at 7:30 p.m.: (5) Cissna Park vs. (13) Armstrong

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22

Game 4 at 6 p.m.: (1) St. Anne vs. (12) Tri-Point

Game 5 at 7:30 p.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

FRIDAY, Feb. 24

Game 6 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5