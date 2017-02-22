GCMS boys basketball upsets top-seeded Bloomington Central Catholic in regional semifinals

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Andrew Zenner(44) brings down a rebound in front of St. Joseph-Ogden's Jake Cook(2) in Class 2A Regional games at GCMS High School in Gibson City onTuesday, Feb. 21,2017. PBL won 59-56

GIBSON CITY — An upset requires the lower-seeded team to dominate at least one aspect of the game. GCMS advanced past No. 1-seed Bloomington Central Catholic 65-45 by doing just that and then some.

The Falcons not only forced 10 turnovers that led to 14 points, they also secured 10 offensive rebounds and scored nine points as a result of those extended possessions.

“Defensively, we were really locked into our responsibilities,” Falcons coach Ryan Tompkins said. “BCC puts up 30-plus three-pointers a game from four different guys on the floor. We had to contest, and we did.

“Guys did a tremendous job on the boards all around,” he added.

GCMS senior Tucker Cribbett was whistled for his second foul less than halfway through the opening quarter. Sophomore Ben Freehill filled in and scored five of his seven points in the second quarter.

“You look at that second quarter with Tucker and Mitch (McNutt) both in foul trouble on the bench,” Tompkins said, “guys did a great job of moving the basketball and hitting shots.”

Another sophomore, Ryland Holt, scored a game-high 20 points off of the bench. He, Freehill and classmate Bryce Barnes combined for 42 points.

Despite being forced to watch most of the game from the sidelines because of foul trouble, Cribbett still tallied 15 points, including three triples. Ten of those points came in the third quarter before the senior was again forced to the bench after picking up his third foul.

“I hit my first three, and the picked my second foul just like that,” Cribbett said. “Everybody picked up everybody. Our bench played wonderful tonight.”



GCMS 65, Bloomington Central Catholic 45

GCMS 15 16 15 19 — 65

BCC 12 10 13 10 — 45

GCMS

Tucker Cribbett 6-2-17, Ben Freehill 2-2-7, Keegan Allen 0-0-0, Austin Allen 0-0-0, Mitch McNutt 2-0-4, Alec Johnson 0-0-0, Ryland Holt 8-2-20, Bryce Barnes 4-5-15, Sam Baillie 1-0-2, Connor Birky 0-0-0, Kyle Freehill 0-0-0, Ben Retherford 0-0-0. Totals 23-11-65.

Central Catholic

Barnes 3-4-11, Holman 6-2-15, Ellison 4-0-8, Sikora 0-0-0, Davis 3-1-9, Gilmore 0-0-0, Palmer 0-0-0, Costigan 1-0-2. Totals 17-7-45.

3-pointers — GCMS 8 (Cribbett 3, Holt 2, Barnes 2, Freehill). BCC 4 (Davis 2, Barnes, Holman).