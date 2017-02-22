Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Andrew Zenner(44) brings down a rebound in front of St. Joseph-Ogden's Jake Cook(2) in Class 2A Regional games at GCMS High School in Gibson City onTuesday, Feb. 21,2017. PBL won 59-56

GIBSON CITY — To say that Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball team was overdue for a postseason victory over St. Joseph-Ogden might be an understatement.

As well as losing in the IHSA Class 2A regional finals in 2015 and the sectional finals last year, this year’s Panther seniors lost to St. Joseph as eighth-graders in the 2013 IESA sectionals. On Tuesday, PBL met SJ-O once again in the Gibson City Regional semifinals.

“We talked about that, and we talked about how things have come full circle for us,” PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. “It’s a chance to get a little payback.”

The Panthers got payback — and knocked out the defending 2A state champions — via a 59-56 win over the Spartans.

“It’s a really big win for our senior class,” Schonauer said.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School will face its Ford County rival in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in the regional championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.

PBL defeated GCMS in the two teams’ previous meeting 65-43 at Paxton on Dec. 13. While the Panthers are a defending regional champion, the GCMS Falcons are looking for their first regional title since 2009 — and look to do so on their home floor.

“That was so long ago,” PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. “Those guys have really grown up. I expect to see a packed, electric atmosphere. We’re going to have to match their intensity.”

The Panthers (19-7) trailed SJ-O 40-39 after the Spartans’ Brandon Trimble — who scored a game-high 28 points — beat the third-quarter buzzer with a go-ahead 3-pointer.

With six minutes left in the game, Andrew Zenner — who finished with 21 points — hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to put PBL ahead 42-41. A driving layup by Dalton Coplea and a putback by Luke Fitton — who had 15 points — extended the advantage to 46-41.

“Zenner stepped up and made huge threes for us,” Schonauer said.

After Colton Kleinert made a trey with 1:05 left and Trimble made two foul shots with 36.3 seconds left to cut the SJ-O deficit to 52-49, Trimble received a technical foul for hitting the ball as PBL tried to inbound it.

From there, the Panthers scored the rest of their points via free throws.

Jordan Brooks -- who hit five 3-pointers en route to 18 points — tried a halfcourt heave for SJ-O (18-10) at the buzzer, but missed.

“That (technical foul) was unfortunate,” SJ-O head coach Brian Brooks said. “There were a lot of things from this game we’d like to go back and change.”

The Panthers took a 15-7 lead at the end of the first quarter as Fitton scored all of his six opening-quarter points via Spartan turnovers and Tyler Pichon converted on a three-point play with 30.8 seconds left in the quarter off a Zenner steal, giving PBL a 13-7 lead.

“We had too many turnovers in the first six minutes,” Brooks said. “We played in a hurry. Credit PBL — they found a way to win.”

Along with Zenner and Fitton, Cole Eshleman — who made 1-of-2 foul shots via Trimble’s technical foul and made two more free throws with 7.3 seconds remaining to make the score 56-52 — also scored in double figures with 10 points while Coplea and Pichon each had five points and Kleinert had three points.



PBL 59, SJ-0 56

ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN

Bryce Haake 1-2-4, Jake Cook 0-0-0, Brandon Trimble 8-8-28, Brandon Dable 0-0-0, Kolten Taylor 2-0-6, Riley Baker 0-0-0, Jordan Brooks 6-1-18, Joel Orcutt 0-0-0, Ryan Ferrimann 0-0-0. Totals 17-11-56.

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA

Dalton Coplea 1-3-5, Luis Rodriguez 0-0-0, Tyler Pichon 2-1-5, Colton Kleinert 1-0-3, Cole Eshleman 3-3-10, Luke Fitton 6-3-15, Andrew Zenner 7-4-21.

SJ-O 7 21 12 16 — 56

PBL 15 15 9 20 — 59

Three-pointers: SJ-O 11 (Brooks 5, Trimble 4, Taylor 2); PBL 5 (Zenner 3, Kleinert, Eshleman).