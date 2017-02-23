Regional championship boys basketball game between Ford County rivals PBL and GCMS 'should be a lot of fun'

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Andrew Zenner(44) brings down a rebound in front of St. Joseph-Ogden's Jake Cook(2) in Class 2A Regional games at GCMS High School in Gibson City onTuesday, Feb. 21,2017. PBL won 59-56

GIBSON CITY — Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley will have more than just bragging rights on the line.

The Ford County boys basketball rivals will face each other at 7 p.m. Friday looking to capture an IHSA Class 2A regional championship as well.

“It’s going to be a great environment. We have a regional championship game between country rivals — it’s something both communities are pretty excited about,” GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins said. We’re definitely excited about the opportunity.”

The doors at GCMS High School will open at 5 p.m., and PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said he expects a lot of fans to enter before the 7 p.m. tipoff.

“I expect a near-capacity crowd — an old-school kind of rivalry basketball game for a regional championship. It’s exciting for both communities, and the teams as well,” Schonauer said. “It should be a lot of fun going over there. I’m excited for the game. Our kids are excited for the game. It should be a fun game between two good basketball teams.”

The host Falcons (22-8) hold an 11-2 record on their home floor.

“It’s always nice to be home,” Tompkins said. “Any team would want to play in the postseason, or any game, in their home gym, so it’s nice. The school’s put in a lot of effort and done things such as the new floor and new scoreboard, and it’s nice to have a platform for that.”

If GCMS can claim a 12th win on their home floor on Friday, it will be the program’s first regional championship since 2009.

“We know have to come out and play very well and play a complete game,” Tompkins said. “We’ve got to put together all the facets of the game. We’re just worried about coming out and doing our jobs tomorrow on both ends of the floor.”

The Panthers (19-7), meanwhile, are looking for their sixth regional title in 11 years. Last year, then-juniors Andrew Zenner and Cole Eshleman helped PBL reach the 2A sectional finals.

“Our guys have played in some big games, so you hope that experience pays off and we can embrace the moment and stay calm throughout,” Schonauer said. “It’s going to be a high-energy game, but you just want to stay consistent with your energy and your game.”

“PBL has had a lot of success. Coach Schonauer has done a great job with those guys,” Tompkins added. “We’re just worried about making sure we are ready to play. When the ball goes up, we need to be able to execute and play with a lot of effort and a lot of energy.”

This year’s Panthers are entering Friday’s game on a roll. They have won 10 of their last 11 games, including a 59-56 victory last Tuesday in the regional semifinals over St. Joseph-Ogden.

Part of the credit for the recent streak, Schonauer said, has been a defensive effort that ended the regular season allowing only 32.3 points per game in PBL’s last three contests.

“We’ve been playing good basketball lately,” Schonauer said. “Defensively, we’ve been playing as well as we’ve been able to play all year. We’re being much more active. We’re being a lot tougher on the ball.

“We’re getting some timely minutes off the bench with guys like Jaxson Coplea, Luis Rodriguez and Tyler Pichon right now. We’ve got guys who are willing to share the basketball and willing to sacrifice some of their roles, depending on how opponents guard us, ultimately for the team to get the win. That’s what’s fun about this group of guys — just how unselfish they are great teammates they are.”

The Panthers have also reaped the benefits of the emergence of senior 6-foot-5 forward Luke Fitton, who finished Tuesday’s game with 15 points and led PBL with 25 points in a 51-48 overtime victory on Thursday, Feb. 10, against Watseka.

“Luke Fitton’s been good over the last three to four weeks. Luke is really growing into his role,” Schonauer said. “Earlier this year, he kind of got by on his athleticism and finished around the rim, and now he’s become a more complete player. He’s making moves in the post. He’s making good decisions and sharing the basketball when he needs to. He’s definitely our X-factor.”

The 6-foot-4 Zenner led No. 4-seeded PBL in scoring last Tuesday with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, while the senior guard Eshleman also reached double figures with 10 points.

“Andrew and Cole have really been shooting the ball a lot better. Whenever you can throw the ball outside and you’ve got guys who can knock down shots from the outside, and you’ve got some guys who can attack the paint off the dribble, it really makes you pretty diverse offensively,” Schonauer said. “It gives you some options. Teams kind of have to pick what they want to take away, and it gives openings to other guys.”

The sixth-seeded Falcons, meanwhile, pulled off a 65-45 upset win over top-seeded Bloomington Central Catholic thanks in part to an offense that saw three players reach double figures.

Sophomores Ryland Holt and Bryce Barnes had 20 and 15 points, respectively, while seniors Tucker Cribbett had 17 points.

The Falcons entered the season with a mix of youth and experience that includes a sophomore class, including Holt and Barnes, that finished third in the IESA Class 3A state tournament in 2015 as eighth-graders.

“(Middle school success) doesn’t always carry over,” Tompkins said. “When you have a mix of three classes, you’ve got to have guys who are willing to work for each other and establish that chemistry, and that has been a really fun thing to see develop over time. We’ve got a little bit of youth mixed with experience, so we’ve started to develop. The chemistry has gotten better. Those things have to happen for any team to get to this team.”

The senior Cribbett and junior Mitch McNutt — who is averaging 12.8 points per game — have helped the upperclassmen do a good job with their leadership roles, Tompkins said.

“I think the seniors have done a really good job embracing the moment of wanting to finish their career playing as well as they can. It has started the last few weeks,” Tompkins said. “The seniors have led the way with that and really stepped up in a lot of areas both offensively and defensively, and from a leadership standpoint. We’re having more and more chemistry as every day goes by.”

In their previous meeting in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 13, PBL defeated GCMS 65-43, but both Schonauer said he expects a tougher Falcons squad to hit the floor at 7 p.m. Friday.

“They’re much better defensively now. I thought they did a great job guarding Central Catholic. They made everything tough for them on the offensive end,” Schonauer said. “They do a great job sharing the basketball. You can tell those guys have a really good team chemistry with just the way they interact with each other and the enthusiasm they play with. Those younger guys who maybe took some lumps earlier in the year are now varsity basketball players. They play with a lot of confidence.

They provide a great spark off the bench. They’ve just grown as a team.

“Sometimes, that’s tough blending in all those different classes of players. Coach Tompkins and his staff have done a nice job. Those guys are playing really well right now.”

“I think both teams have gotten better,” Tompkins added. “PBL’s really playing well as of late. They’re senior-laden, so they’ve got a lot of experience. They’ve played a lot of big games before. They continue to get better week-to-week.”