PBL boys basketball wins second consecutive IHSA Class 2A regional title with 43-40 victory over GCMS

Paxton-Buckley-Load celebrates their Class 2A Regional Title Friday evening in Gibson City. Class 2A Regional Title game between Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Friday, February 24, 2017, hosted by Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. PBL defeated GCMS 43-40 to win the Class 2A Regional Title.

GIBSON CITY — Ford County rival boys basketball teams Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took it down to the wire in Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Gibson City Regional championship game.

In the end, PBL pulled away with a 43-40 victory over the Falcons to clinch a second consecutive regional championship.

“It’s great to bring this regional championship home and defend the county war between PBL and GCMS. It was a great game,” PBL senior Dalton Coplea added. “It’s fun stuff.”

As the final 8.7 seconds ticked away, GCMS’s Mitch McNutt and Tucker Cribbett each had a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer, but both missed.

“We got a little lucky there when those shots didn’t fall at the buzzer, but sometimes, that’s part of postseason basketball,” PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. “You get a little luck along the way.”

In the final seconds of the third quarter, Dalton Coplea made a jump shot to cut a PBL deficit to 36-32.

“I was just in the zone, and I felt it tonight,” Coplea said. “I was just trying to get a shot off to beat the buzzer. It looked short at first, but it ended up going in. That one felt good.”

From there, the Panthers (20-7) outscored the Falcons (22-9) 11-4 in the fourth quarter. PBL’s defense also held GCMS to seven points in the second quarter to turn an 11-10 deficit into a 24-18 halftime lead.

“That was a great defensive effort tonight. Our guys really rotated and moved. Rebounding was the biggest thing. (GCMS) was really good on the offensive glass,” Schonauer said. “They’re long and athletic. We didn’t do a great job in the first half, but we did a much better job in the second half limiting them to one-and-done. I think that was a big key.”

Along with the two misses at the end by McNutt and Cribbett, the Falcons missed all seven of their 3-point shot attempts in the second half en route to making only 4-of-22 from beyond the arc for the game.

“We just didn’t hit shots,” Cribbett said. “That’s what it came down to. We had a lot of good shots. Even inside, we missed a lot of layups. It just didn’t fall our way tonight.”

A 3-pointer by Colton Kleinert with 6:01 remaining in the fourth quarter cut the Panthers’ deficit to 38-37.

“That was nuts. It was kind of toward the end of the game. I got it in the corner, and it was there, so I shot it, and it went in,” Kleinert said. “It kind of turned the game for us. It was awesome.”

Kleinert — who scored 10 points for PBL — then scored on a driving layup to put his team ahead 39-38.

“It was amazing. We got that loose ball, and I went around the guy and finished,” Kleinert said. “It took us up one. It was crazy. It was amazing. It was the turning point of the game, I’d say.”

After Mitch McNutt — who finished with a team-high 14 points for GCMS — scored on a driving layup to put the Falcons back up 40-39, Cole Eshleman was fouled on a transition layup attempt with 2:11 remaining. He made two free throws to put the Panthers up 41-40.

“I didn’t have to do a whole lot tonight,” Eshleman said. “Dalton took over, and that’s what the postseason’s about — different guys who maybe go out of their roles and make big plays in big games, and that’s what Coplea did. Coplea kind of carried us.”

Coplea — who led all scorers with 16 points — made two free throws with 11.5 seconds remaining to

“Dalton was absolutely huge. That’s the best game he played all year,” Schonauer added. “He attacked the rim, and he finished.”

Coplea’s brother, junior 5-foot-11 forward Jaxson Coplea, had to step up as well off the bench as starting 6-foot-5 senior forward, Luke Fitton, picked up his third foul with 6:19 left in the second quarter. Fitton’s fourth foul resulted in game-tying free throws by GCMS’s Matt Barnes — who had 10 points — with 5:25 left in the third quarter.

“Jaxson really stepped up and played great for us. He had great minutes and hustle plays, and that’s what it is — guys stepping into their roles,” Eshleman said.

The Panthers will try to reach the sectional finals for the second year in a row as they travel to Monticello for the sectional semifinals, which will be played at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“It feels great — back-to-back (regional championships) in your senior year,” Eshleman said. “Now, we’ve got to take it farther and keep it going.”

PBL will face Warrensburg-Latham, which the Panthers defeated in last year’s St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional semifinals and defeated in a game played at the Riverton Shootout.

“It’ll be a fun game. That game was played a while ago on a Saturday,” Schonauer said. “Those were different circumstances. They’re going to have a couple of days to prepare. We fully expect another dogfight on a Wednesday night with, hopefully, a great atmosphere.”

GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins, meanwhile, said he was proud of his senior players, including Cribbett, for “changing the culture."

“The seniors did a great job,” Tompkins said. “Outsiders called this the toughest regional in 2A, so for us to be one possession away from getting it, there’s a lot of positives that we can take away.”



PBL 43, GCMS 40

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Cribbett 9, Freehill 3, McNutt 14, Holt 2, Barnes 10, Baillie 2.

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA

Coplea 16, Rodriguez 2, Kleinert 10, Eshleman 6, Fitton 2, Zenner 7.

GCMS 11 7 18 4 — 40

PBL 10 14 8 11 — 43

Three-pointers: GCMS 4 (Cribbett 2, Freehill, McNutt). PBL 3 (Kleinert 2, Zenner).